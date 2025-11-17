Samia rings the changes with new Cabinet

Dar es Salaam. In a major governance shift, President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday announced the relocation of the Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG) docket from the President’s Office back to the Prime Minister’s Office, marking the latest chapter in the ministry’s long history of structural adjustments.

She said the change is meant to boost efficiency, improve coordination and strengthen the flow of government operations across all administrative levels, adding that the decision repositions the ministry within the constitutional mandate of the Prime Minister, who is the chief executor of government activities.

“By mandate, the Prime Minister is the chief implementer of government functions, so it is both logical and necessary for RALG to operate under his office,” President Hassan said when announcing her new Cabinet at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

RALG is one of the most influential portfolios in government, overseeing the country’s 31 regions and more than 7,700 local government authorities. It supervises decentralisation policies, local revenue systems, grassroots infrastructure development and the delivery of essential services such as education, health, water and community development.

A ministry with a long history of restructuring

This is not the first time RALG has changed institutional homes. For over two decades, the ministry has alternated between the President’s Office and the Prime Minister’s Office, reflecting shifts in governance priorities under successive administrations.

Under the Fourth Phase Government of President Jakaya Kikwete, RALG operated under the Prime Minister’s Office, initially under Edward Lowassa and later under Mizengo Pinda. During that period, the ministry was central to decentralisation reforms, including what became known as Decentralisation by Devolution (D-by-D).

A major restructuring followed the rise of President John Pombe Magufuli in the Fifth Phase Government. Seeking tighter control over regional development and closer supervision of public service delivery, Magufuli placed RALG under the President’s Office. It remained there throughout his tenure.

With the Sixth Phase Government now charting a different course, the ministry has once again been reassigned, this time back to the Prime Minister’s Office, led by Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

Analysts say the shift signals an effort to streamline government operations, reinforce accountability and revitalise decentralisation as a tool for accelerating service delivery.

“This move restores a governance arrangement that historically allowed closer coordination between Parliament, the Prime Minister and regional authorities,” said one governance expert, noting that regional and district leaders often rely on the Prime Minister’s Office for policy direction.

The restructuring also comes at a time when government has prioritised efficiency, digital transformation and coordinated planning across sectors, areas where analysts believe the Prime Minister’s Office can provide stronger oversight.

Youth ministry

President Hassan’s appointment of first-time MP Joel Nanauka as the head of the newly established Ministry of Youth has surprised many but also signals a decisive shift in the government’s approach to youth affairs.

The move comes at a time when Tanzania is grappling with rising youth unemployment, growing frustration among young people and the recent election unrest, which saw thousands of youths protest over economic hardships and political marginalisation.

A bold institutional reform

The creation of a stand-alone youth ministry is one of the most significant administrative reforms introduced by President Hassan. Previously, youth matters were housed under broader ministries, often as departments whose mandates were stretched across multiple sectors.

Addressing Parliament last week, the President said youth issues required a dedicated institutional home.

“We in the government have reflected on the need to have a complete ministry that will deal with youth affairs. We resolved to create a full ministry instead of retaining a department burdened with many responsibilities,” she said.

The decision reflects growing recognition within government that the youth population—now the country’s largest demographic group, needs targeted interventions to address unemployment, skills development, innovation and civic engagement.

A preacher-turned-politician takes charge

Mr Nanauka, a charismatic preacher-turned-politician with a strong urban youth following, takes on what many consider one of the most sensitive and highly scrutinised portfolios.

He assumes office at a time when many young Tanzanians feel excluded from national economic opportunities, while joblessness and cost-of-living pressures continue to dominate public discourse.

Analysts argue that restoring trust between the government and young people will be one of his most immediate challenges.

“The youth are not demanding miracles. They want opportunities, skills and a clear pathway to economic independence. If Nanauka can align training programmes with market needs, he will make quick gains,” said Ms Esther Mushi, a youth development specialist at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Tackling unemployment and economic anxieties

Unemployment remains the most pressing issue. With more than 800,000 young people entering the labour market each year, experts say the new ministry must prioritise expanding vocational training, fostering innovation and strengthening partnerships between the private sector and government.

Mr Nanauka will also have to confront entrenched challenges such as mismatches between training and labour market needs, limited access to credit for youth-led enterprises, inadequate social support systems and barriers to political participation among young adults

Addressing these issues, analysts say, will help the ministry move from coordination to genuine empowerment.

Rebuilding trust after election unrest

The recent election unrest exposed the depth of dissatisfaction among young people—particularly around unemployment and governance issues.

Social commentator Abdallah Machemba said Mr Nanauka’s communication skills could help rebuild bridges.

“He understands the youth psyche. What Samia expects from him is connection—someone who can listen, speak their language and bring them back into national dialogue,” he noted.

Government insiders say the President expects the ministry to serve as both a policy engine and a listening post—tracking youth concerns while driving initiatives to support innovation, sports, digital skills and entrepreneurship.

High expectations, limited room for error

As he begins his mandate, Mr Nanauka steps into a role that will likely define his political career. The expectations are high and analysts warn that young people will be looking for immediate signals of change.

“He must demonstrate early wins, initiatives that show the ministry is not merely symbolic. If the youth see tangible results, trust will begin to rebuild,” said Ms Mushi.

Political experts argue that the success of the new ministry will depend on its ability to coordinate with other key portfolios, particularly Labour, Finance, Education and Trade, while pushing for structural reforms that can unlock long-term opportunities.