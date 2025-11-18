Nactvet urges unqualified applicants to reapply

Dodoma. The National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Nactvet) has called on students who failed to meet the entry requirements for various courses in the 2025/2026 academic year to submit fresh applications before the admission window closes on December 12, 2025.

The directive follows the rejection of two percent of applicants to mid-level colleges after they were found ineligible for the programmes they had selected.

Speaking in Dodoma on Monday, November 17, 2025, Nactvet Executive Secretary, Dr Mwajuma Lingwanda, said 108,109 students applied for admission through institutions that admit directly into non-health technical colleges.

Of these, 106,022, which is equivalent to 98 percent, were successfully registered, while 2,087 applicants, or two percent, failed to meet the set criteria.

Dr Lingwanda urged all students who were not registered due to a lack of qualifications to reapply for courses that align with their academic backgrounds.

“There are cases where students applied for courses they do not qualify for. For example, some applied to study engineering without having taken the prerequisite subjects. These applicants were rejected, but they are free to reapply to institutions offering programmes that match their previous studies. They should do this before the registration window closes,” she said.

She warned training institutions against admitting students who do not meet the required qualifications, saying those found in breach will face stern legal action.

According to Dr Lingwanda, a total of 49,148 students applied for health and allied sciences programmes, but only 30,553 were selected—representing 80 percent of all applicants. Of those admitted, 20,131 are female (51 percent) and 19,422 are male (49 percent).

She further advised all mid-level colleges to complete the registration of their students before December 12, 2025, and urged admitted students to verify their registration status through Nactvet before beginning classes to avoid complications later.