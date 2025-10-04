NCCR-Mageuzi’s Laila pledges factories, markets, and better health in Zanzibar

Unguja. The NCCR-Mageuzi presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Ms Laila Rajab Khamis, has pledged to tackle unemployment, enhance healthcare provisions, and significantly boost trade across the islands if elected.

Ms Khamis made the declaration on Friday, October 3, 2025, during the official launch of the party’s campaign at the Nego Kibanda Maiti Grounds in the Mjini Magharibi Region.

Acknowledging the incumbent government's existing achievements, Ms Khamis stated that the NCCR ticket intended to deliver far greater progress.

“If we come to power, we shall ensure health services improve and that Zanzibari children are educated to become champions,” she affirmed.

She emphasised that employment goes beyond mere job creation, extending to improved remuneration.

“We shall employ citizens within their own areas and increase salaries by 80 percent,” she promised.

Ms Khamis addressed the persistent unemployment crisis, stating that the NCCR Mageuzi government would construct numerous factories to eliminate the problem.

“We urge you to vote for us so you may witness the great things we shall achieve once we assume office,” she stated.

She pledged that, if elected, she would establish Unguja's finest market and reinstate crucial loans for traders within her first 100 days in office.

“Mothers, this shall mark the end of your struggles. I will establish a large market here at Kibanda Maiti, unlike anything seen previously, where every trader can bring their goods in their own vehicles,” said Ms Khamis.

Earlier, the party’s running mate for the Union presidency, Ms Eveline Munisi, stated their central goal is to introduce reforms across all sectors in Tanzania.

Ms Munisi argued that Zanzibar is economically wealthy, yet its populace does not reap the full benefits.

“Zanzibar has extensive fisheries, but no one benefits. We have come to bring change; we shall provide modern boats for all fishermen,” she declared.

Ms Munisi confirmed the party plans to build an inclusive economy to ensure unemployment is no longer a grievance among Zanzibari youth.

“Tourism is performing well, but youth do not benefit. We shall ensure inclusive growth so that young people gain. The education you possess is sufficient; you should not struggle further. NCCR-Mageuzi is here to end your complaints,” she stressed.

She added that no investment would proceed without significant youth participation, guaranteeing that no future grievances arise.

The party would also empower women by granting them the necessary loans, thereby ending the cycle of exploitative borrowing practices.

“When we speak of economic growth, we must view it from the perspective of every Zanzibari, not just as a statistical figure in a report. When the economy grows, even essential medicines will be provided free of charge,” she maintained.

On healthcare, she insisted it is not merely about constructing large physical facilities, but about fundamentally improving service delivery.

“The one party capable of delivering this is only NCCR-Mageuzi. We shall ensure there are sufficient doctors and nurses, and that medicines are readily available in all hospitals,” she confirmed.

Regarding peace, Ms Munisi said they have endeavoured hard to maintain stability, which is why they seek a mandate to organise and improve life for Zanzibaris so that peace endures through the development of a 'Blue Economy'. “We want to see Zanzibari prosperity for all,” she said.

NCCR’s Deputy Secretary-General in Zanzibar, Mr Ameir Mshindani, said that if elected, they would end the denial of crucial identity cards to rightful Zanzibaris and ensure that local youth are employed in the tourism sector, replacing foreign workers.

Deputy Secretary-General for Mainland Tanzania, Mr Martini Mgogo, said their first official agenda is achieving national consensus because currently every group pursues its own distinct agenda.