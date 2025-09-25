NCCR-Magezi vows to root out corruption, campaigns for change

Kibaha. NCCR-Magezi presidential candidate Haji Ambar Khamis has pledged to uphold ethical leadership and ensure public officials who misuse state offices for personal gain are held accountable if elected in the forthcoming General Election.

Addressing a campaign rally in Kibaha, Coast Region, on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Mr Khamis said one of the country’s biggest setbacks was the obstruction of development by officials at the implementation level, leaving citizens to endure hardship.

“It’s not that the government has failed to make progress, but it needs to move faster. The biggest problem lies with some public officials who sabotage execution,” he told a rally.

“For years, the Controller and Auditor General has highlighted mismanagement of public funds, yet no action is taken. For us, that will be history. We will enact laws to jail all corrupt leaders so the nation can move faster,” declared Mr Khamis, urging citizens to vote in large numbers.

He added that political and economic progress cannot be realised without peace, which citizens must continue safeguarding as a national legacy.

His running mate, Dr Evaline Wilbard Munisi, noted that despite the Coast Region hosting many industries, residents benefit little, as most are denied permanent employment and pushed into poorly paid casual labour.

“We will enact laws compelling factory owners to prioritise employing local youth. They are educated but face difficulties because they are denied meaningful jobs in nearby industries,” she said.

Some citizens at the rally said if leaders delivered on their campaign promises, Tanzanians’ lives would significantly improve.

A resident of Maili Moja, Mr Musa Abedi: “We have heard many promises every election season, but our living conditions remain unchanged. We want leaders who truly stand for the people, not for their own interests.”

Another resident of Kibaha, Ms Salma Shabani, said unemployment was the greatest challenge for Coast Region residents despite hosting many factories.

“Every day, young people go to factories seeking jobs but are only offered short-term contracts or casual work, with no guarantee of a monthly salary,” she said, adding.

“We want change that will allow ordinary citizens like us to benefit from these industries,” she added.

Closing the rally, Mr Khamis urged Kibaha residents and Tanzanians in general to vote decisively, saying: “Change will not fall from the sky; it comes from your votes.”