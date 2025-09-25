Majaliwa backs Samia as CCM launches its campaign in Lindi

Lindi. Prime Minister and long-serving MP for Ruangwa, Kassim Majaliwa, has backed President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) launched its presidential campaign in Lindi, pledging continued development for the region.

At a rally on September 24, 2025, Mr Majaliwa focused on President Hassan’s achievements rather than his own record, telling voters that the progress seen in Ruangwa and across Tanzania was made possible by her leadership.

“This is not about me. It is about the work done under President Samia Suluhu Hassan. She has brought real change to Ruangwa. The roads, schools and health services you see today are all because of her,” he said.

He cited several infrastructure projects, notably the tarmacked road linking Nanganga to Ruangwa and highlighted the release of funds to expand the constituency’s road network.

“In just a short time, over Sh13 billion has been allocated for development projects, including new classrooms, health facilities and water projects that are already transforming lives,” Mr Majaliwa said.

He urged residents to support CCM’s parliamentary candidate for Ruangwa, Kaspar Mmuaya, and all ward councillor candidates, describing the election as a chance to ensure continuity.

“Leadership is about service, not an individual. I am confident that those who come after me and with your support, will take Ruangwa further,” he said, calling on voters to cast their ballots peacefully on 29 October.

President Hassan praised Majaliwa’s contribution, noting that the achievements were the result of joint efforts.

“What has been achieved here was not by me alone, but also by Majaliwa. You gave me a very good assistant,” she said, adding that CCM’s manifesto implementation had earned the people’s trust.

She promised that, if elected, the government would continue prioritising social development, including building eight new health centres across more than 20 wards, expanding education infrastructure and connecting more households to the national grid.

President Hassan highlighted plans to support the mining sector, address human-wildlife conflicts, and improve sports facilities to nurture youth talent and self-employment.

Parliamentary candidate Kaspar Mmuaya detailed projects completed under President Hassan’s administration, noting that Ruangwa had received Sh208.8 billion in development funds, now boasts 52 kilometres of tarmacked roads, 393 streetlights, 38 dispensaries, and 13 health centres.

He praised improvements in water supply, agriculture, and vocational training through the establishment of a VETA college, which is helping youth gain skills for self-employment.

CCM regional chairman Hassan Jarufu said President Hassan’s economic and social transformation of Lindi makes her a clear choice for election, a sentiment echoed by CCM Secretary General Dr Asha-Rose Migiro.