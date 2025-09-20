Low turnout forces NCCR-Mageuzi candidate off the podium in Rukwa

Rukwa. In an unusual development, NCCR-Mageuzi presidential candidate Mr Ambar Khamis Haji was unable to address a scheduled campaign rally at Sabato Jangwani grounds in Sumbawanga Municipality due to low citizen turnout.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Friday, September 19, 2025, the party’s Rukwa regional chairman, Patrick Mbalamwezi, said they are considering remobilization.

“We will reorganise and ensure proper mobilisation so citizens come out to hear our policies and support other party candidates,” said Mr Mbalamwezi.

Momoka's councillorship candidate, Paulo John Kusaya, appealed to residents to vote for him so he could build a dispensary in the ward and guarantee access to quality healthcare.

“If elected, I will also ensure a crop market is constructed and road infrastructure in our ward is improved,” said Mr Kusaya.

Msua councillorship hopeful, Mr Julius Mwandele, urged citizens and party members to avoid making mistakes on October 29, 2025, but to vote for both the ward councillor and the presidential candidate.

A citizen, Mr Maufi Maufi, appealed to the candidate to prioritise the construction of a dispensary and improvement of poor road infrastructure in the area if elected.

“We are asking candidates to ensure the dispensary is built and roads are upgraded. You have seen their condition yourself as you passed through the area. Please help us to get proper roads,” said Mr Maufi.