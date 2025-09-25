ACT Wazalendo suspends campaign rally in Bumbwini following bereavement

Unguja. Opposition party ACT Wazalendo has suspended all campaign activities in Bumbwini Constituency today, following the death of Mr. Abass Ali Hassan Mwinyi, the brother of Zanzibar President Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Mr. Abass, who was also the parliamentary candidate for Fuoni Constituency under the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), is expected to be laid to rest in Bumbwini.

In a statement issued on Thursday September 25, ACT Wazalendo said it had decided to call off its public rally and other scheduled campaign events in the constituency “out of respect, solidarity, and human dignity.”

Related National Why nine parties have yet to launch their Zanzibar election campaigns

“The party has suspended political activities in the area to give space for the family, relatives, friends, and citizens to participate in the funeral and pay their final respects,” the statement signed by ACT Wazalendo’s Head of Information and Communication, Salim Bimani, read in part.

The party also extended its condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Bumbwini during what it described as a difficult time of mourning.