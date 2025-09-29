Samia: Construction of Bagamoyo Port now imminent

Kibaha. CCM Union presidential candidate Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday announced that construction of the long-awaited Bagamoyo Port at Mbegani in Coast Region is set to begin, bringing renewed hope to residents who have waited for many years to see the ambitious project come to life.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Kibaha District, President Hassan said the project follows the completion of a detailed feasibility study and engineering designs, which also include a free trade zone to encourage international trade and investment.

The port will be developed jointly by the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) and private sector partners.

It will be connected to the standard gauge railway (SGR) via a 100-kilometre link from the Kwala dry port and will feature modern, extended berths capable of accommodating larger vessels than those currently docking at Dar es Salaam Port.

“Bagamoyo Port will be constructed alongside a 9,800-hectare economic zone designed to boost production and attract industrial investment. These are transformative projects that will make Coast Region a major transport and logistics hub for the nation,” President Hassan said.

She added that the project will expand trade opportunities for Tanzanians and strengthen the country’s economy.

“Our pledge is to oversee and advance these strategic developments for the benefit of national growth.”

Apart from the port project, a study conducted in 2023 by a consultant from Ardhi University estimated that the implementation of the wider Bagamoyo economic zones project would require Sh11 trillion.

Of this, the government is expected to contribute Sh1.6 trillion to develop essential infrastructure, including roads, electricity and water systems. The study also projected that over 200 industries could be established within the zone once fully operational.

The revival of the twin Bagamoyo port and economic zone projects follows President Hassan’s decision to revive them after several years of dormancy.

She first announced the government’s intention to reinvigorate the projects while chairing the 12th Summit of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) on 25 June 2021, noting ongoing discussions with investors.

The Bagamoyo projects will comprise 19 areas, including industrial zones, trade areas, service centres and logistics hubs. A total of 9,800 hectares has been allocated for the project, with 5,473 hectares already surveyed.

A valuation exercise conducted in June 2023 showed that 3,322 residents occupying 2,422 hectares would receive Sh75 billion as compensation.

President Hassan yesterday highlighted the remarkable growth of industries in Coast Region, which increased from 1,387 in 2020 to 1,631 in 2024, representing a rise of 244 factories over four years.

Of these, 97 are large-scale and 81 medium-sized, providing 21,149 direct jobs and roughly 60,000 indirect employment opportunities.

“Ongoing investment in Coast Region and beyond has enabled our country to make significant progress towards self-reliance in revenue generation and essential goods production.

For example, Coast Region now produces key construction materials locally, including glass, tiles, cement and iron sheets in Mkuranga,” she said.

The CCM candidate added that her administration remains committed to reducing construction costs, enabling low-income households to build decent, modern homes.

“Coast Region has become a model for advancing affordable housing.”

President Hassan also outlined several strategic projects completed in the region, including the industrial zone at Kibaha, the Kwala dry port and the SGR freight line, all aimed at easing cargo movement from Dar es Salaam Port and reducing congestion.

She reiterated her commitment to constructing the Bagamoyo Port with seven deep berths capable of receiving larger ships.

The President highlighted government investments in energy infrastructure, including electricity substations in Mkuranga (Sh388 billion), Kibaha (Sh54.73 billion) and Bagamoyo (Sh120 billion).

She also announced plans for a gas transmission pipeline from Kinyerezi to Chalinze, which will extend to key investment areas in Coast Region, aiming to reduce production costs and attract more investors.

On water access, President Hassan said Sh187 billion has been allocated to increase coverage from 67 percent to 89 percent, with major projects in Rufiji, Kwala, Pangani and within the Bagamoyo Industrial Park.

Healthcare improvements include expanded services at Tumbi Regional Hospital and plans for MRI facilities, while rural electrification has reached all 415 villages in Coast, supported by new power transmission lines from the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project.

Infrastructure upgrades include expanding Morogoro Road from Kibaha Maili Moja to Picha ya Ndege to six lanes with two rapid bus lanes.

Seventy-one kilometres of regional roads are being improved and a new expressway linking Kibaha, Chalinze and Morogoro will be built under a public-private partnership, alongside an Sh18-billion modern market.

In agriculture, the President pledged to strengthen smallholder farmers’ productivity and market access through cooperative societies, while industrial growth continues to create employment and support local livelihoods.

Retired President Jakaya Kikwete praised President Hassan’s leadership, calling her a “calm, thoughtful and capable leader” and emphasising the importance of political continuity for sustained development.

CCM Coast regional chairman Mwinshehe Mlao highlighted the positive impact of government initiatives on the local economy, especially in agriculture and industry. “What we are seeing in Pwani is not by chance.

It is the result of deliberate policy decisions and collaboration between the central government and regional leadership,” he said, urging residents to participate actively in elections and community development.