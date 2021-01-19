15 boxers form Olympic Games provisional squad

By Imani Makongoro More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Open Boxing Federation of Tanzania (OBFT) has named 15 provisional amateur boxers who will have the task of working it out to qualify for the Tokyo’s Olympic Games later this year.

OBFT assistant secretary general Mohammed Abubakari named the boxers as George Costantino and Steven Anastazia from Ngome who will contest in the 52-kilogramme (kilo) category, while Ngome’s Hamadi Firahisha and Ezra Paul will contest in the 57-kilo category.

Others are Hassani Mrutu and Abdallah Mfaume from Ngome, who will contest in the 64-kilo category, while boxers in the 69-kilo category are Kassim Mbutwike and Adam Hassani - also from Ngome.

Kelvin Kipinge from Ngome will contest in the 75-kilo category, while in the 81-kilo category is Lucas Changarawe (Ngome) and Justine Chota of Magereza. Also in the list is Hafidh David Mlawa from JKT. According to Abubakari, Mussa Changarawe of Ngome will feature in the 91-kilo category, while in the 91+ kilogramme category will be Alex Mpini of JKT, and Haruna Swanga (Ngome).

Abubakar said the boxers have been selected through various competitions and are expected to start training soon. “We are in the final preparations ahead of the official residential camp,” said Abubakar. The Tokyo Olympics amateur boxing qualifying bouts will be held in France in May.