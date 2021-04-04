Namungo face Nkana FC in crucial Confederation Cup tie

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s envoys in the African Confederation Cup, Namungo FC, today face Nkana FC of Zambia at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The match has been scheduled to kick-off at 4pm as Namungo FC target victory in order to revive their hopes of advancing to the next stage of the competition.

The Tanzania Mainland side are currently placed third with no point after playing two matches. They lost 1-0 to Raja Casablanca before being beaten 2-0 on their home ground by Egypt’s Pyramids FC.

This is the decisive match for Namungo FC if they are to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Pyramids FC are at the top of the table with six points after winning two matches while Raja Casablanca are second with the same number of points. The two teams differ from the number of goals scored.

However, Namungo FC should not expect an easy win over Nkana FC because the Zambian side are a strong team formed by best players.

Nkana are at the bottom of the league standings with no points and -5 goal differences while Namungo have -3. Nkana lost 3-0 to Pyramids FC and later beaten 2-0 on their Levy Mwanawasa home ground in Ndola, Zambia.

The team head coach Hemed Morocco said they are targeting the first victory in the group stage encounter after losing to Pyramids FC in their previous match.

Morocco said all of his players are in good shape ahead of the encounter during which they target to do their best.

He described Nkana FC as one of the strong teams on the African continent and they will not underestimate them. “We need to record victory in the match order to reach the next stage of the competition.

“We will play with determination in the encounter as we are aware that our opponents also target victory in order to revive their hopes of advancing to the next stage,” said Morocco.

Morocco also predicted the encounter to be tough, but said that his players have promised him to do their best in order to win.

Another match set for today will see to Raja Casablanca hosting Pyramids FC.

The match has been scheduled to kick-off at 7pm Tanzanian time.