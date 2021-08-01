Four Tanzania lady golfers for Coast Open event in Kenya

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will field four top lady golfers in the Coast Ladies open Championship scheduled to tee-off next Tuesday in Mombasa, Kenya.

The golfers are Neema Ulomi from Arusha, Angel Eaton, Vicky Elias (Lugalo Golf Club) and Arusha’s Madina Idd. The event will to take place at the Leisure Club.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) secretary general Madina Idd said most of the golfers are expected to leave the country today ahead of the event. Madina said they trained for a couple of weeks ahead of the event that will run from August 3 to 8.

“We are expecting a strong opposition from other golfers, especially in the East Africa Region.

“We have prepared well and we are ready to do our best in the event. It is an event that we need to prove our worth in the game,” said Madina.

Golfers from Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and hosts Kenya are expected to compete in the event.

Some of them are Agnes Nyakio, Martha Babirye, Agnes Nyakio, Mercy Nyanchama and Esther Chambo. The five-day series to be played at four different Mombasa courses brings together top East African golfers. Other venues to host the tournament are Leisure Lodge, Vipingo Ridge, Mombasa Golf Club and Nyali Golf & Country Club.

The 18-hole Ladies Coast Open will be at Leisure Lodge on Tuesday, before shifting to Mombasa Golf Club on Wednesday for another 18-hole medal event. From Mombasa Golf Club, the ladies will then move to the par 71 Vipingo Ridge on Thursday for the 18-hole. On Friday, there will be 36 holes Ladies Coast Open championship Nyali Golf & Country Club. With first round played in the morning and other 18 holes in the evening.

The final day of the series will be on Saturday, whereby players will mix with men at the 18 holes mixed greensomes format.