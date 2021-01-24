How TFF earned Sh160 million from foreign players’ signings

As per TFF regulations, all foreign players are required to pay Sh4 million each in order to be granted work permits to feature in first, second and premier leagues.

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has collected Sh160 million from registrations of foreign players in the recently closed mini transfer window, The Citizen can reveal.

According to a list of players announced by TFF, out of 739 registered players featuring in various Mainland Tanzania leagues, 40 are foreigners from different countries.

As per TFF regulations, all foreign players are required to pay Sh4 million each in order to be granted work permits to feature in first, second and premier leagues.

According to TFF, Burundi leads the list of the recruited players in the mini transfer window, producing 12 players who are now featuring in various leagues. Among them are Saido Ntibazonkiza and Fiston Abdulrazak who have joined Young Africans (Yanga).

As Ntibazonkiza has featured in various Yanga’s league matches, Fiston is expected to join the team today ahead of residential training scheduled to start tomorrow.

Yanga have recruited three players in the mini transfer window including Dickson Job, who was playing for Mtibwa Sugar.

The list also shows that nine Kenyan players were registered during the mini transfer window with DR Congo producing seven players and Uganda four.

Also, the list shows that Zambia and Zimbabwe have a contribution of recruited players in Tanzania’s leagues.

The premier league defending champions, Simba recruited only one player during the mini transfer window, who is Perfect Chikwende from FC Platinum of Zimbabwe.

Simba’s women team, Simba Queens, have recruited Dorothy Mukatasha from Zambia, Asimenyesi Mwaka, Mauren Phiri from Malawi and Musolo Mawete from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Simba have decided to strengthen the squad of Simba Queens, who are now placed third with 26 points from 10 matches.

Simba Queens are the defending cham- pion of the league dubbed Serengeti Lite. Yanga lead the women’s league with 31 points from 11 matches and are followed by JKT Queens with 27 points from 11 matches respectively.

Azam Football Club, have recruited two foreign players, who are Mpiana Monzizi from the DR Congo and Mathias Kigonya from Uganda.

Azam FC, who are now under head coach George Lwandamina, also target to finish at the top of the league.