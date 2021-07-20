Ivan Gazidis: Former Arsenal and current AC Milan CEO diagnosed with throat cancer

By AFP More by this Author

Milan. AC Milan chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer but expects to make a full recovery, the Italian club announced on Tuesday.

"Our CEO, Ivan Gazidis, has been diagnosed with a cancer of the throat," the club said in a statement.

"Based on an extensive series of tests and scans, doctors expect he will make a full recovery.

"Ivan will remain operational during the necessary treatment in specialised clinics."

South African-born Gazidis joined Milan in 2018 after nine years with Premier League club Arsenal where he carried out a radical change in the management structure at the Emirates Stadium.





"Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer," said 56-year-old Gazidis in a statement.

"But I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis.

"I have world class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the Club, and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery.

"My diagnosis demonstrates the importance of regular medical check ups, even if you don’t have symptoms."

Seven-time European Cup winners Milan return to the Champions League next season after a seven-year absence having finished runners-up in Serie A last campaign.

"We have a strong team, both on and off the pitch," said Gazidis.

"I have full faith in their ability to drive our Club forward over the coming weeks. See you soon and always Forza Milan."