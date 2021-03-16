Simba inch closer to the CAF Champions’ league quarter-finals

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representative in the African Champions League, Simba Sports Club has boosted its chance to qualify for the quarterfinals following 3-0 victory against Al Merrikh of Sudan at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Apart of maintaining unbeaten run in the competition, Simba now need only one point to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition which will feature eight teams.

Simba’s attacking midfielder Luis Miquissone opened the scoring in the 18th minute following mistakes made by Al-Merrikh defenders.

The Msimbazi Street giants left back Mohammed “Tshabalala” Hussein added the second in 39th after receiving a long pass from Bernard Morrison and later Congolese striker Chris Mugalu nailed the third goal in the 59th following the recommendable job from Miquissone.

The victory means Simba continues to lead the Group A with 10 points and followed by defending champions, Al Ahly with seven points.

Al Ahly won 3-0 away against AS Vita Club at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

Advertisement

Al Ahly goals were scored by Mohammed Sherif in the sixth minute of the game, following a precise pass from Marwan Mohsen before Mohammed Magdi scored the second one in the 19th after he was set clear by Amr Al Selaya.

The Egyptian giants’ third goal was scored by Taher Mohamed in 78th after he was set clear by Walter Bwalya.

The loss means As Vita Club drop to third position with four points leaving Al Merrikh with no chance to qualification for the quarterfinals are placed at the bottom with one point.

The team’s next engagement will be against As Vita Club on April 2 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and later finish the group stage encounters against Al Ahly on April 9 at the Cairo Stadium.