Simba SC mark 86th anniversary today

Dar es Salaam. The Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be a hive of activity today as it hosts the 13th edition of Simba Day, also marking the club’s 86th anniversary.

Simba, one of the highly decorated clubs in the country, use the occasion to, among other things, unveil their squad for the forthcoming season and award outstanding players and members who have contributed immensely to the club.

To spice up the ‘big day,’ there will be an international friendly match between Msimbazi Reds and Ethiopian’s giants St George. The match kicks off at 7pm.

The annual event is increasingly becoming popular among Simba supporters. It takes place a few days before the Mainland Premier League roars back into life. Simba’s coach Zoran Manojlović said yesterday that he was optimistic St George would give his squad the warm-up they need to make a mark in next season’s league as well as international competitions.

For the past one month, the Msimbazi Street‘s boys have been undergoing residential training in different parts.

The team camped in Ismailia, Egypt ahead of the Community Shield encounter against their bitter rivals Yanga to be held on August 13 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba did not win the mainland Tanzania Premier League title last season. The team managed to win the title four times before being dropped it to their bitter rivals, Yanga in the last season.

Simba have managed to sign various new players. The players are Mohamed Quattara, Nassoro Kapama, Victor Akpan, Habibu Kyombo, Moses Phiri, Augustine Okra and Nelson Okwa. The Simba Day activities would be coloured by curtainriser matches including the team’s U-17, U-20 and women’s team known as Simba Queens. There will be also entertainment from various Bongo Fleva musicians as well as band.