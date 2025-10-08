UDP’s Rashid pledges low-interest loans, tax cuts for Pemba entrepreneurs

Pemba. The United Democratic Party (UDP) presidential candidate, Ms Saumu Hussein Rashid, has pledged to create a better business environment for Pemba traders and entrepreneurs, making their work easier, more efficient, and profitable.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, during a visit to Tibirinzi Market in Chakechake, South Unguja, as part of his election campaign tour, Ms Rashid assured that if elected to lead Zanzibar, her government would provide low-interest loans to enable entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and contribute to the national economy.

“Our aim at UDP is to open economic opportunities so that every Tanzanian can achieve stability and self-sufficiency,” he said, noting that many entrepreneurs fail to expand due to lack of capital.

“When I assume office, I will create a business-friendly environment where every entrepreneur can access capital to grow, helping them achieve independence,” she added.

Ms Rashid promised that if elected, she will ensure better business conditions and work to provide affordable loans so that every entrepreneur can benefit.

She said, beyond addressing capital shortages, she would reduce taxes to lower the cost of doing business.

“It is unacceptable to complain about high taxes when transporting goods. I will significantly cut taxes to ease your work and strengthen businesses,” she said.

Ms Rashid said her government would build industries in every region based on local economic activities, creating income opportunities for all.

She further promised improved infrastructure for Pemba’s traders, noting that close business ties between Pemba and Tanga.

“We will build modern port facilities and provide contemporary boats to facilitate trade,” she said.

A trader, Mr Ali Khamis Ali, urged Ms Rashid to tackle taxation issues, saying they hinder business.

He expressed confidence that reduced taxes and access to capital would empower traders.

His colleague, Mr Muhammed Juma Rehan, called for a modern, integrated market to gather all businesses in one location.

“It is inconvenient for buyers to search for goods in different markets,” he said.

Earlier, after arriving at Pemba Airport, Ms Rashid visited Wawi Village to pay tribute at the grave of the late Vice-President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Omar Ali Juma, offering prayers.