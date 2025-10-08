UDP’s Rashid pledges low-interest loans, tax cuts for Pemba entrepreneurs

Speaking on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, during a visit to Tibirinzi Market in Chakechake, South Unguja, as part of his election campaign tour, Ms Rashid assured that if elected to lead Zanzibar
Pemba. The United Democratic Party (UDP) presidential candidate, Ms Saumu Hussein Rashid, has pledged to create a better business environment for Pemba traders and entrepreneurs, making their work easier, more efficient, and profitable.
Speaking on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, during a visit to Tibirinzi Market in Chakechake, South Unguja, as part of his election campaign tour, Ms Rashid assured that if elected to lead Zanzibar, her government would provide low-interest loans to enable entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and contribute to the national economy.
“Our aim at UDP is to open economic opportunities so that every Tanzanian can achieve stability and self-sufficiency,” he said, noting that many entrepreneurs fail to expand due to lack of capital.