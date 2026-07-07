AI and the growth of Kiswahili

By Jackson Coy

Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the defining technologies of the twenty-first century. Its influence extends across many areas of human life, including communication, education, knowledge production, and language preservation.

Broadly understood, AI refers to computer systems capable of performing tasks that traditionally require human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, language processing, translation, and decision-making. As AI continues to evolve, it is creating new possibilities for the development of African languages, including Kiswahili, while also raising important philosophical and ethical concerns.

Kiswahili occupies a unique position within Africa. It is not only a common language of communication across East and parts of Central Africa but also an important vehicle for education, trade, literature, and cultural identity. In recent years, the increasing use of digital technologies has opened new opportunities for the language.

AI-powered applications now make it possible to improve translation, language learning, digital publishing, and access to information in Kiswahili.

These developments are encouraging, yet they also invite deeper reflection. The growing interaction between AI and Kiswahili prompts questions about culture, identity, creativity, and the place of African languages in an increasingly digital world.

For many years, digital technologies gave priority to widely spoken international languages such as English, French, and Chinese, leaving most African languages underrepresented in technological development.

AI offers an opportunity to narrow this gap. Through advances in natural language processing, developers can create translation systems, virtual assistants, educational platforms, and other digital tools that operate effectively in Kiswahili.

Such innovations have the potential to expand the language’s presence in digital spaces and make it more accessible to users across the world. Natural language processing also enables AI systems to analyse written and spoken Kiswahili, recognise patterns of usage, and generate meaningful linguistic outputs.

These capabilities can support the development of dictionaries, grammar resources, speech-recognition software, and educational materials that strengthen both the teaching and preservation of the language.

Consequently, AI has the potential to enhance the global visibility and practical use of Kiswahili. From a philosophical standpoint, language is much more than a means of exchanging information. It embodies history, culture, values, and collective memory.

Every language reflects a distinctive way of interpreting reality, and Kiswahili is no exception. It carries the experiences, wisdom, and moral traditions of the many communities that have shaped its development over centuries. Embedded within its expressions are African understandings of personhood, social relationships, morality, and communal life.

This understanding raises an important philosophical question: can AI genuinely preserve the deeper meaning of a language, or can it only process its vocabulary and grammatical structures? As reflected in Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical Santifica Humanitas, technology can facilitate communication, but it cannot fully capture the lived experiences that give language its cultural and moral significance. While AI may translate words with increasing accuracy, meaning ultimately emerges from human interaction, historical experience, and shared cultural practices. For this reason, AI should be viewed as a complement to human creativity rather than its replacement.

The continued development of Kiswahili requires the active participation of speakers, educators, writers, linguists, and cultural institutions. Their knowledge and lived experience remain indispensable if technological innovation is to preserve the richness and authenticity of the language.

From the perspective of African philosophy, however, knowledge should never be pursued solely for technological advancement or commercial gain. Rather, it ought to contribute to human flourishing and the well-being of society.

AI should therefore serve the interests of Kiswahili-speaking communities by expanding educational opportunities, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting social development. Questions of ownership and control also deserve careful attention.

As digital collections of Kiswahili texts and speech continue to expand, issues arise concerning who owns these linguistic resources, who controls access to them, and who ultimately benefits from their commercial use.

Ethical AI development requires transparent governance, equitable participation, and respect for the cultural rights of the communities whose language and knowledge form the foundation of these technologies. The relationship between AI and Kiswahili provides an opportunity to rethink the meaning of technological progress from an African philosophical perspective.

Scientific innovation alone cannot be regarded as genuine progress if it neglects human dignity, cultural identity, or social responsibility African philosophy emphasizes values such as community, dialogue, solidarity, and interconnectedness.

These principles offer an ethical framework for developing AI systems that recognise language as a living expression of human experience rather than merely a collection of data. Guided by such values, AI can become a bridge that connects African knowledge traditions with contemporary technological innovation while safeguarding the cultural identity embodied in Kiswahili. AI and the growth of Kiswahili.