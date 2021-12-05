Creating future leaders

By Azim Jamal More by this Author

As we continue to evolve as a species, we are increasingly realizing the interconnectedness of the world we live in. Anything we do to others, we eventually do to ourselves. And this world flourishes best in a spirit of compassion, cooperation and cohesiveness rather than an atmosphere of competition and separation.

So it’s important that we pass on this joyful legacy to our children.

As any parent knows, raising a child is one of the most difficult jobs you will ever have. The hours are long, there’s no financial reimbursement, and the pain can be significant. On the other hand, no reward is greater than seeing the child that you love and who loves you go out into the world full of courage and compassion.

In his wonderful book, Soul of a Citizen, Paul Loeb writes that parents who teach younger children to write letters to people in hospital, or make toys for poor kids, are much more open to helping people in need when they grow up than those who don’t share such experiences. It’s no surprise. Children who are taught to care become caring adults.

Adults must make a special commitment to teach children compassion and giving through stories, actions, and mentoring.





Let’s look at eight simple ways in which we can encourage the feeling of giving in children.





1. Discuss responsibility and the golden rules with your children.





2. Ask them to set aside 10 percent of their allowance for giving. Then match their gift so it is doubled.





3. Make your children aware of their position in a global context. Discuss common global issues like environmental protection, world hunger, causes of strife; so that they better understand how they are all interconnected.





4. Find out what your children care about, and volunteer your time in this area as well as the areas you are interested in. For example, if your children love animals, maybe you can get them to volunteer at a local animal shelter or volunteer to walk dogs for neighbors.





5. Emulate the behavior - “Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.” James Baldwin, novelist and social critic.





6. Giving your children an allowance is a good way to foster giving. Consider getting them to break their allowance into three portions, say 80 percent for spending, 10 percent for saving, and 10 percent for giving. The percentages can vary, but allocating their allowance to these three areas will help teach money-management skills to your children. This is an incredibly valuable gift.





7. Empower their sense of giving - Allow your children to decide where they want to give their “giving” money, even if you disagree with their choice. Giving them the decision empowers them, and it gives them a strong emotional connection to their philanthropic gift.





8. Write about the experience – The act of giving helps children develop understanding and compassion. It encourages them to learn more about an issue that they care about. Inspiring children to write about their experience not only helps to ingrain the practice but also develops many useful skills, such as research, communication, and gaining a deeper understanding of their values and motivations.





When we help our children experience the inherent joy of giving, we may be setting them on a path where they grow up to become compassionate and fulfilled individuals.