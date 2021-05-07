EDITORIAL: CHECK MISUSE OF FUNDS FOR KEY AGRICULTURE PROJECTS

The slogan “Agriculture is the backbone of Tanzania’s economy” that dates back to the early years of independence is increasingly becoming empty rhetoric as the sector is steadily being relegated to the back seat in this era of economic liberalisation.

It is an alarming trend, to say the least. If some of the appropriate old policies had been sustained and more creative ones conceived and enforced, the much-touted sector would today be contributing much more to the economy through export earnings.

Blunders notwithstanding, agriculture continues to be a major source of income and subsistence for most Tanzanians. We thus have no choice but to rectify the areas in which we went wrong over the years.

The alternative would be to remain content with subsistence farming for the sake of survival rather than agriculture transforming Tanzanians’ lives and sizeable sums of funds pouring into public coffers.

Tanzania’s inclusion in regional donor-funded programmes aimed at boosting agricultural productivity is commendable, but whether these initiatives have been having the desired impact is open to debate.

It has been the norm for crooked elements to line their pockets with part of the cash tied to such big projects, leaving farmers, who are supposed to be the main beneficiaries, in a lurch.

Any misuse of such funds means that development partners will in the future think twice before committing their taxpayers’ money to agriculture projects in this part of the world. This is not very helpful, given that our farmers – who are not among the richest in the world – need all the help then can muster.

The Agriculture ministry must come down like a ton of bricks on those with a penchant for seeing such projects as a chance to enrich themselves.

Properly implemented, the projects are bound to promote the lives of millions, improve the quality of the designated crops, and curb rural-urban migration.





WE COMMEND MIDWIVES, BUT...

Every day, midwives save lives of mothers and newborn babies, but they remain largely unsung heroines. Without a doubt, most of them execute their life-saving obligations in questionable sanitary conditions.

However, the maternal mortality rate has recently dropped significantly due to various reasons. But some age-old challenges which are otherwise surmountable are seemingly refusing to go.

Complaints of low pay, lack of incentives and the workload abound – and the Health ministry should earnestly heed the complaints and swiftly act accordingly.

The workers marked International Midwives Day on May 5, when the working environment and motivation issues dominated the event. Indeed, much has been done to improve midwives’ wellbeing. But there still is the challenge of creating a more motivating working environment, as this would attract and retain midwives in the job.

Needless to say, midwives risk assorted infections when performing their noble duty. The situation is worse for those working in remote/rural areas where healthcare equipment is insufficient – or not available at all. Much as we value midwives’ contribution in life saving at birth, we nonetheless remind them to stick to ethics and bolster the already good relations between them and trustful expectant mothers.