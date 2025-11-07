How the Magic Bullet Theory played out during the Dar curfew

During the tense days following the elections and the curfew in Dar es Salaam, one memory from my Mass Communication lectures at the then Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (Tudarco), now Dar es Salaam Tumaini University (DarTu), came vividly back to me.

It was a lecture on the Magic Bullet Theory which is also known as the Hypodermic Needle Model and its relevance that struck me in ways I had not anticipated.

Every time my phone rang, relatives, friends and neighbours were asking what was happening in the country.

Surprisingly, I could easily tell that each caller already had their own answer before asking the question.

Attempting to offer a different perspective was almost impossible as any deviation from what they believed would immediately brand you as either “pro-government” or “anti-government”.

There was no middle ground and this reminded me sharply of the assumptions behind the Magic Bullet Theory.

The theory assumes that media messages are like bullets fired directly into a passive audience.

The audience, often described as a “sitting duck”, is expected to receive the information without question and they must absorb it entirely.

It assumed the public as vulnerable and incapable of filtering or resisting the messages sent their way.

What made this theory particularly relevant was how it demonstrated the enormous influence information could have on behaviour, especially during moments of uncertainty and fear.

In those chaotic election days, this theory unfolded in real time. Each phone call I received claimed to deliver ‘reliable information,’ yet upon closer inspection, much of it was clearly unverified or misleading.

People were like doves, absorbing whatever bullets of information were sent their way without questioning the source.

One friend phoned, insisting that certain media houses were being targeted by youth groups staging protests.

Another friend claimed that several political leaders had fled the country. Moments later, yet another caller said elections had been cancelled.

The next call insisted that prominent politicians’ homes had been set ablaze, with some occupants reportedly dying from shock or injury.

A caller from Mbezi claimed that those injured were foreign mercenaries, allegedly sent by powerful external actors with an agenda to destabilise certain Tanzanian businesses.

Then came a particularly disturbing claim: that protestors had poisoned a major water source supplying households in Dar es Salaam. I cross-checked this with other trusted contacts and quickly established that it was a fabrication.

Yet when I relayed the truth to those who had been convinced, they refused to believe me. “We were told there would be no protests, and yet they happened.

Why should we trust anything they say now?” one individual said, steadfast in their mistrust.

This exchange revealed the core of the Magic Bullet Theory in action: the audience’s perception, once shaped by a message, whether true or false, was incredibly resistant to correction.

Fear and uncertainty amplified the effect. In the span of a few hours, misinformation spread rapidly, each claim adding to a growing cloud of confusion and panic.

People were not merely misinformed; they were emotionally invested in the narrative, making reasoned analysis almost impossible.

The curfew and related unrest did more than restrict movement; it exposed a vulnerability in our collective information culture. Despite the proliferation of smartphones and digital media, people were still as susceptible as the “passive audiences” theorised decades ago.

Rumours spread faster than verified facts, and the volume of misinformation often outweighed any attempts to correct it.

In moments of crisis, the Magic Bullet still strikes its mark. The Dar es Salaam curfew was a real-life demonstration of how fear, uncertainty and unverified information can shape public perception and behaviour.

Even in 2025, long after communication theories were first taught, the lessons remain profoundly relevant: in times of unrest, the power of information and misinformation can dictate outcomes in ways that no single official statement can immediately counter.

The experience left me reflecting on the responsibility of both media and the public. While journalists must strive for accuracy, the public must develop the ability to question, verify and critically analyse the flood of information they receive.

Only then can society mitigate the effects of the Magic Bullet and ensure that truth, not fear, shapes our collective response to crises.