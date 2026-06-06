Jua Kali: A quiet glimpse into the everyday life of a househelp

Jua Kali represents what I consider to be the very definition of a properly executed film. It excels at showing rather than telling, serving as a masterclass in visual storytelling and impeccable pacing.

Don’t get me wrong, this is a short film operating within a limited runtime, but it uses every second with purpose. From the editing and deliberate pacing to the cinematography and composition, every element works together to build a rich, immersive world. Rather than simply presenting a plot, director Joash Omondi pulls the audience into an experience.

What emerges is a piece of cinema that doesn’t feel like a story trying to tell you a story. Instead, it invites you to inhabit its world, allowing you to absorb events naturally as they unfold. There is no exposition dumping. Nobody pauses mid-scene to explain what is happening or who a character is. The film trusts its audience to observe, interpret and connect the dots.

At its core, the story is deceptively simple, following a day in the life of Diana, a Nairobi domestic worker. Yet beneath that simplicity lies something far more profound.

While Jua Kali is undeniably Kenyan in its setting, its themes resonate far beyond Nairobi. Watching it as an East African viewer, it quickly becomes clear that this is not simply a Kenyan story. It is a story about labour, dignity, resilience and survival, experiences that are instantly recognisable across the region.

Whether in Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Kigali or Mombasa, Diana’s world feels familiar. Across East Africa, domestic workers, cleaners, security guards, street vendors and countless informal labourers form the backbone of urban life. They wake before dawn, endure long commutes, work exhausting hours and often receive little recognition for their contribution to the cities they help sustain.

Jua Kali shines a light on these realities without ever turning them into a lecture.

The film contains social and political commentary, but its message is seamlessly woven into the fabric of everyday life. There is no preaching, no overt attempt to steer the audience towards a particular conclusion. Instead, the commentary emerges organically through the environment, the characters and the situations they navigate.

That authenticity is one of the film’s greatest strengths. There is so much that East African audiences will recognise, from the casual conversations and workplace dynamics to the small, everyday interactions that shape urban life. At no point does the film stop to explain itself or announce its intentions. It simply presents a world that feels lived-in and real.

Beyond its narrative strengths, the technical execution is equally impressive. The sound design is remarkably intentional, particularly in its strategic use of silence. When certain sounds do emerge, they carry greater emotional and narrative weight because sound is treated as an active storytelling device rather than mere background noise.

The cinematography displays similar discipline. Ordinary spaces and mundane objects are framed with care and purpose, giving them unexpected cinematic significance. When Omondi chooses to linger on a moment, the extended duration allows its emotional weight to settle naturally.

Perhaps this cohesion is no accident. Omondi not only wrote and directed the film but also edited it and composed its score. That singular creative vision is evident throughout the production, resulting in a film whose visual rhythm, soundscape and storytelling feel perfectly aligned.

In the end, Jua Kali is a remarkable short film and a testament to the power of understated storytelling. It is visually rich, technically accomplished, socially relevant and emotionally resonant. More importantly, it respects the intelligence of its audience.

As East African cinema continues to gain international recognition, Jua Kali stands as an example of the stories that deserve to be told. It is deeply local without being confined by geography. While Diana’s journey unfolds in Nairobi, the emotions, struggles and dignity at the heart of her story belong to the entire region.