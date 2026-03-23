Media councils should drive sustainable development in Africa

As the world approaches the final years of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), attention across Africa is increasingly focused on how the continent can accelerate progress toward inclusive growth, environmental sustainability, and democratic governance.

Infrastructure investment, industrialisation, and digital transformation dominate much of the development conversation. Yet there is another critical pillar of progress that often receives less attention: the credibility and strength of the information ecosystem.

In Tanzania, and across Africa more broadly, the media remains one of the most powerful institutions shaping public understanding, policy debate, and citizen participation in national development.

But as societies become more digitally connected, the responsibility of the media has grown significantly. Ensuring that information remains accurate, ethical, and accessible has become central not only to democracy, but also to sustainable development.

This is where independent media councils must step forward as strategic institutions in Africa’s development journey.

Institutions such as the Media Council of Tanzania have long served as guardians of professional journalism standards, promoting ethical reporting while providing mechanisms for resolving public complaints about media conduct. These bodies operate on the principle of self-regulation—ensuring accountability within the media sector without compromising editorial independence.

However, the changing global information landscape calls for an expanded role. Media councils today must move beyond traditional oversight functions and become proactive partners in strengthening the credibility of public information systems.

Across Africa, the stakes could not be higher.

The continent faces a complex set of challenges that require informed public engagement and responsible journalism. These include climate change, governance transparency, public health crises, and the rapid spread of digital misinformation. When inaccurate information circulates widely, it undermines public trust, disrupts policy implementation, and weakens democratic institutions.

Media councils are uniquely positioned to help address these challenges because they operate at the intersection of journalism, public accountability, and citizen engagement.

In Tanzania, the media landscape has expanded significantly over the past two decades. The country now hosts hundreds of radio stations, dozens of television channels, and a growing number of digital media platforms serving an increasingly connected population. Internet penetration continues to rise, with millions of Tanzanians accessing news and information online.

This expansion has created new opportunities for public debate and access to information. At the same time, it has introduced new risks, particularly through the spread of unverified content on social media platforms.

Around the world, misinformation has become one of the most pressing threats to democratic societies. False narratives can spread rapidly through digital networks, influencing elections, public health decisions, and environmental policies.

To safeguard public trust, media councils must play a leading role in promoting information integrity. Strengthening ethical journalism standards, supporting fact-checking initiatives, and developing guidelines for the responsible use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are now essential priorities.

One area where the media’s influence is particularly important is climate change. Africa contributes only a small share of global greenhouse gas emissions but faces some of the most severe climate impacts. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, and environmental degradation continue to affect agriculture, water resources, and livelihoods across the continent.

In Tanzania, where a significant portion of the population depends on agriculture for income and food security, public understanding of climate risks and adaptation strategies is essential.

Journalists trained in environmental reporting can help translate complex climate science into practical information for communities. Media coverage can highlight sustainable farming techniques, conservation initiatives, and government climate policies, enabling citizens to make informed decisions.

Media councils can support this effort by promoting specialised training programmes in climate journalism, encouraging investigative reporting on environmental governance, and facilitating partnerships between media houses and research institutions.

Another critical challenge facing African journalism is economic sustainability.

Across the world, traditional media business models are under pressure as advertising revenues shift toward global digital platforms. Many news organisations are struggling to maintain financial stability, particularly in smaller markets.

Without sustainable revenue streams, the capacity of newsrooms to produce high-quality investigative journalism is severely weakened.

Media councils can help address this challenge by convening dialogue between media organisations, development partners, and policymakers to explore innovative funding mechanisms for public-interest journalism.

Public engagement should also be central to the future role of media councils. Media literacy programmes can help citizens develop the skills needed to evaluate information critically and distinguish credible journalism from misinformation.

Youth media clubs, community dialogues, and public forums can create stronger connections between journalists and the communities they serve.

Such engagement helps rebuild trust in media institutions while empowering citizens to participate actively in democratic processes.

As Africa moves closer to 2030, achieving sustainable development will require more than economic growth alone. It will require transparent institutions, informed citizens, and credible information systems that support evidence-based decision-making.

In this context, media councils should be recognised not merely as regulators of journalism, but as strategic partners in Africa’s development agenda.

By safeguarding ethical journalism, strengthening public trust, and promoting responsible communication on critical issues such as climate change and governance, media councils can become powerful engines driving sustainable development across the continent.