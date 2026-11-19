Stakeholders of land use planning and property and urban development may noted that in recent days planners (that is Land Use Planners, who, for an unknown reasons, prefer to go by the name of Town Planners) have been engaged in a flurry of activities, many of which have been reported in the media.

Legally and institutionally, town planners are well establishe. Laws related to town planning activities include; The Urban Planning Act, 2007; Land Use Planning Act, 2007 and Town Planners Registration Act 2007. They have a well-established Town Planners Registration Board (TPRB), as well as an Institution of Town Planners of Tanzania (ITPT).

Recent activities have included the 11th Annual Meeting of Town Planners (AGM 2026), held from October 28–30, 2026, in Arusha which brought together professionals to connect, share ideas, and shape the future of urban planning in the country.

The focus on urban planning may be trendy and marketable, but this blurs the fact that they are supposed to plan land uses for rural areas, including village and non-village land.

At the AGM, a Report was presented to the Minister for Lands, but, much as I was not privy to the contents of that Report, I can rightly surmise that it included the number of master plans (general plans) and detailed land use plans prepared for various urban and rural local government areas. The Report may not have said that hardly any of these were implemented.

People on the street are complaining. We have, in the country: 6 cities, 22 municipalities, 21 town councils, 67 townships, 135 District councils and 12,315 villages, none of which can pride itself as growing in accordance to an approved land use plan. All are growing chaotically. Where are the planners? What do they do from January to December?

In urban areas older neighbourhoods are redeveloping, but who is in control? Are development conditions adhered to? Public places are being revisited and converted into private uses, in what, in the 1990s, came to be known as “creations”. Everywhere, public places, including hazard lands are disappearing. This is being done at the behest, or, with the connivance, of, town planners.

One area that needs addressing by town planners, is the religious adherence to the master planning approach. Many studies have pointed to the ineffectiveness of master plans, yet planners feel like there is no other approach. A “Strategic Urban Development Planning” approach was attempted in the early 2000s but was shot down, and, according to the Guidelines for the Preparation of General Planning Schemes and Detailed Schemes for New Areas, Urban Renewal and Regularisation, of August 2007, the Ministry of Lands, at its annual general meeting held in Mbeya from 23 to 24 February 2006, resolved that “Master plans should be the official urban planning and management tool”.

Surely, there cannot be reason to waste resources preparing master plans that end up on the shelves.

The NDV2050 aspires to have: “a nation where every individual has access to affordable, safe, and decent housing and settlements, fostering vibrant and sustainable communities in both rural and urban areas. It also envisages: “a nation with effective land use plans that balance various land uses including agricultural, industrial and urban growth, while safe guarding the environment.

To be relevant to these scenarios, town planners (let them call themselves more appropriately, land use planners (LUP)), may consider doing the following, inter alia:

Put on their gum boots and pitch camp in unplanned urban areas, mtaa after mtaa (there are 4318 mitaas), and work out, in situ, in collaboration with land owners, residents and local leaders, a workable land use (upgrading) plan for each of these areas, with an implementation time frame. Land sharing may be considered for highly built areas, while land pooling and redistribution may be considered for medium or low developed unplanned areas. The case of the Upanga Area Planning and Development Scheme may be taken as a historical case study.

Work on demarcating and preserving all hazard lands in urban areas, with the aim of converting them into green areas for recreation and environmental amelioration and el Niño preparedness. In this respect, they can work on greening masterplans (like tree planting) for urban areas to address matters of climate change.

Learn to work with land owners and the private sector to plan their land. Porche areas like Regent Estate in Dar es Salaam, were planned by private land owners working with planning authorities. The private sector, currently working to fill in gaps left by the official planning systems should not be seen as a competitor but as a collaborator. Hypes of unqualified professionals practicing town planning should be toned down., and, instead, work with them.

Work on improving land governance where local leaders are equipped with the knowledge and powers to oversee land use planning and development control in their areas.

Densification is important especially for low-income households. So, to convince the Hon Minister to say, as he is quoted to have said, that no development should be undertaken on a 20m by 20m piece of land,, is counter-productive

Town planning is very important since, without land use plans other land-based activities like land surveying and land administration cannot proceed.

In local government authorities, let us have a Land Administration Department where you will have Land Use Planning, Land Surveying, and, Land Management and Valuation working in collaboration.