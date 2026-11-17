Tanzania and Zambia stand at a defining moment in their economic transformation. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s commitment to the Tanzanian local government green economy and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to strengthen provincial economies present prospects to move beyond a development model disproportionately concentrated around Dar es Salaam and Lusaka. The imperative is to transform the two countries into interconnected engines of regional production, industrialisation, investment and employment, linked to Great Lakes and international markets.

The Zambia–Tanzania and Great Lakes Green Economic Corridor Development Program (GGEC-DP) offers a regional economic architecture connecting Zambia’s provincial economies with Tanzania’s maritime gateways and the agricultural, mineral, energy, heritage and industrial markets of Malawi, the DRC, Burundi, Rwanda, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia and the wider Great Lakes region.

The GGEC-DP is an integrated production and prosperity system that has the capacity to connect agriculture to manufacturing, infrastructure to investment, renewable energy to industrialisation and communities to the heritage economy and sustainable employment.

Such developments create an opportunity to integrate railway, road, water transport, electricity and industrial infrastructure into a coherent regional economic system. The challenge is to ensure that provinces along these routes become centres of production and value addition rather than merely transit points.

Their collective value lies in creating an integrated domestic market in which farmers supply processors, mines purchase locally manufactured inputs, industries exchange intermediate products and transport operators connect producers to consumers.

Tanzania provides Zambia with access to the Indian Ocean through Dar es Salaam. The wider Great Lakes region offers complementary markets for processed agricultural products, manufactured goods, mineral inputs, energy and industrial services.

An effectively coordinated corridor connects production zones and industrial centres through seamless road networks, modern railway services, efficient border facilities, logistics hubs, industrial parks and electricity networks.

Tunduma (Nakonde), for example, should be a non-stop, competitive logistics and commercial centre incorporating warehousing, customs services, agricultural trading, cold-chain facilities and cross-border enterprise development.

Tanzania and Zambia have an opportunity to establish a regional production network in which Zambia supplies processed foods, animal feed, agricultural inputs and manufactured products while attracting investment into industries serving several neighbouring economies. Tanzania guarantees the route to the sea.

Imagine Eastern Province’s soya farmers supplying commercial oil-processing facilities, with by-products supporting poultry and livestock industries. Imagine Luapula’s fish-processing enterprises supplying regional markets while suitable processing residues become inputs for animal feed and organic fertiliser. Imagine livestock from Southern and Western provinces supporting modern abattoirs, leather processing, refrigeration and export-grade meat production.

Realising these practical value-chain prospects requires dependable land and water transport systems, electricity, water, storage, cold chains, standards laboratories, digital infrastructure and commercially viable transport. It also demands safeguards against heritage destruction, deforestation, overfishing, land degradation and industrial pollution.

Renewable electricity, energy-efficient manufacturing, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable forestry and competitive rail freight are central investment priorities.

Most importantly, young people and women of the Great Lakes region must participate as entrepreneurs, skilled workers, technology innovators, suppliers and industrial investors.

A regional productive green economy requires an institutional framework capable of converting ambition into measurable outcomes.

First, governments should prepare green economic development and investment plans, identifying priority industries, infrastructure requirements, export opportunities and employment potential, grounded in verified data.

Second, regional investment platforms should bring together chambers of commerce, traditional leaders, farmers, cooperatives, manufacturers, financial institutions and private investors. Public resources should prioritise enabling infrastructure and demonstrable market failures, while commercially viable enterprises attract private capital.

Third, establish bankable heritage and green economy, industrial and agro-processing hubs along key transport routes, supported by feasibility studies and reliable utilities.

Fourth, introduce quarterly regional performance scorecards measuring real GDP growth, formal employment, private investment mobilised, local procurement, export earnings, electricity reliability, natural resources conserved, and logistics costs.

Finally, regional governance must bring Great Lakes economies into practical coordination on border efficiency, railway operations, water transport operations, electricity trading, product standards, environmental safeguards and investment promotion.

One prosperity engine, one shared future

The ultimate measure of the Great Lakes Green Economic Corridor will not be kilometres of railway rehabilitated or billions of dollars announced. It will be the number of sustainable enterprises established, productive jobs created, households lifted into economic opportunity and communities participating in regional prosperity.

The immediate responsibility Tanzania, Zambia and the region is to connect these assets into one coherent, commercially viable and environmentally responsible development strategy. Several productive economies. One connected Network. One integrated Great Lakes Green Economic region. One prosperity engine.