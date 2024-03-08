The big question: What guides Samia’s leadership philosophy? – 2

By Marie Memouna Shaba

The sudden death in office of Dr John Magufuli on March 17, 2021 sent shock waves all over the world. Not that it was new because we had not forgotten the brutal assassination of Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, the first President of Zanzibar and Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania on April 7, 1972.

What does the Constitution say in an event the sitting President suddenly dies in office? Legal experts, politicians and wise people concluded that the Constitution must be respected and Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan had to be sworn President immediately. What? A woman, from Zanzibar and a Muslim? Samia worked with Magufuli, she knew the Party Manifesto, although many people were optimistic, but somehow society tends to judge women-in-public- life harshly.

Samia is the First female President, Commander in Chief, and Chairperson of the ruling Party in Tanzania. She had to carry the lives of more than 60 million Tanzanians on her shoulders. What philosophy and strategies will guide her leadership?

During a session to mark 36 years of the Tanzania Media Women’s Association (Tamwa), chief government spokesperson Mobhare Matinyi reminded us of President Samia’s four tenets guiding her philosophy – Reconciliation, Resilience, Reform and Rebuilding. I reflect on her leadership after taking over from the five male Presidents before her!

During the Presidential swearing-in ceremony Samia gave a very powerful speech, which unlocked the minds of men and women about human relations. Her first words were “The person you see standing here in a female body is THE PRESIDENT. I greet you in the name of United Republic of Tanzania. Kazi iendelee!”

Those few words Samia killed four birds with one stone – the presidency is an institution which does not discriminate gender, we should not discriminate each other using religion when we greet each other formally, long live our Union, and continue with work. Those issues needed mental reconciliation almost immediately. Without much effort she convinced many with her feminine patience and grace that she can!

Phase Five left some casualties and survivors, so what kind of reconciliation did we need? How do we build resilience rapport with the people we do business with? How do we conduct economic diplomacy which carries our interest and survival as a nation? Resilience requires dialogue, negotiations and tolerance. Samia had to relax some tight ropes because she needed a free responsible media, organised political activities so that we get active and vibrant citizens to cool tensions.

She also gave a very resourceful speech to the nation when addressing women in Dar es Salaam on June 8, 2021. She used a metaphor to explain what makes a woman and a man two sides of the same coin. The Creator gave both sexes the same strength which is not similar.

A woman can make a life and death decision like getting pregnant which needs patience, she has persuasive skills using her tongue. A man carries heavy loads physically, he can make tough decisions like going to war to kill unlike the woman who by nature is a nurturer.

In the context of that metaphor, we needed Magufuli’s leadership style in 2015 which goes with male temperament; he was a man of more action less talk. Like dad he beats and leaves you crying but builds you a house and mum makes the house a home. Samia uses a woman’s given strength leading the State and the people. She is doing her thing with her own swagger!

The rebuilding process starts with a mental and ideological revolution. We inherited oppressing systems which impacted negatively to our ways of life for centuries. Time now for reconciliation and resilience to reform wounded areas. Our national anthem and emblem remind us women, men and children are the cornerstone for equal rights and justice.

Our ancestors knew development is not measured by economic or military power but rather by healthcare, peace and safety of women, children and elders. The global-village needs revolutionary spiritual healing not war.

How do we reconcile the relationship between the governments, the legislatures and the Judiciary? What about the government and the people in their diversity and the lost generation of youth who don’t know their past or future? Will the philosophy of Samia rebuild new narratives to build one nation?