Mwananchi Communications Ltd journalist, Sharon Sauwa, laid to rest

Dar es Salaam. The late journalist Sharon Sauwa, who for years chronicled parliamentary proceedings for Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), was laid to rest on August 21, 2025 at her family cemetery in Pugu Mwakanga, Dar es Salaam.

She passed away on August 19, 2025, at the age of 52, while receiving treatment at Muhimbili National Hospital after a short illness.

Mourners filled St Francis Catholic Church at Pugu, where a requiem mass was held before her burial.

They included government leaders, politicians, fellow journalists, friends and relatives, all of whom spoke of her dedication, humility, and the indelible mark she left on her profession.

Information and Communication Technology Minister Jerry Silaa, who attended the service, described Sharon as one of the most trusted journalists covering Parliament.

“She asked questions with humility but always with purpose. Parliament has lost a reliable journalist,” he said, adding that he had also been sent to convey condolences from the Minister for Information, Culture and Sports, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi.

MCL Chief Executive Officer, Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia, paid tribute to Sharon’s role as a mentor and role model in the newsroom.

“For 13 years she guided and supported her colleagues. The many condolence messages we have received reflect the respect she earned and the kindness with which she lived. We pray she rests peacefully,” she said.

Former Controller and Auditor General, Ludovick Utoh, remembered her as a principled journalist who stood firm in her reporting.

“She enlightened Tanzanians through her stories. Sharon lived her calling faithfully, and we must continue praying for her,” he said.

Her cousin and former legislator, Joseph Selasini, reflected on her life beyond journalism.

“She touched the lives of many politicians with her pen. Sharon was also a sister, a mother, and a counsellor. Even in hardship, she never showed distress,” he said.

Representing the Dodoma Press Club, Mussa Yusufu described her as a gifted reporter who elevated parliamentary journalism.

“She simplified complex debates, making them accessible to ordinary citizens. She was also a motherly figure who nurtured young reporters, offering guidance and opportunities,” he said.

Sharon’s passing has left a deep void in the media fraternity. Colleagues and leaders alike remembered her for her integrity, mentorship, and professionalism, qualities that defined her career and endeared her to many.