Simba bolster squad with Maema from Mamelodi Sundowns

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club have made another headline-grabbing move ahead of the new season by signing South African midfielder Neo Maema from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The creative playmaker arrives with a reputation for vision, versatility, and technical brilliance, adding fresh firepower to Simba’s attacking options.

Maema’s arrival marks a continuation of Simba’s aggressive recruitment strategy, as the club looks to reclaim dominance both domestically in the NBC Premier League and in continental competitions.

The 28-year-old midfielder brings CAF Champions League experience from his successful spell with Sundowns, where he was part of a title-winning squad that consistently reached the advanced stages of the tournament.

He joins an already impressive list of new acquisitions. At the forefront is Jonathan Sowah, a prolific striker signed from Singida Black Stars.

Sowah was among the top scorers in last season’s NBC Premier League, and Simba expect him to lead their front line with goals and consistency.

In midfield, the club have also secured the services of Alassane Kanté, a defensive midfielder from Tunisia’s Athlétique Bizertin. Kanté is widely regarded for his ability to shield the back line, break up play, and dictate tempo in midfield battles.

His experience and physicality will be critical in tough continental assignments. To reinforce their defense, Simba turned again to Sundowns, landing Rushine De Reuck, a South African international centre-back.

Known for his tactical awareness, calm distribution, and aerial dominance, De Reuck is expected to form a formidable partnership in central defense, adding solidity to the squad.

Alongside De Reuck, Morris Abraham has also joined the team, providing depth and competition in the defensive department. The Ghanaian defender offers versatility, able to slot into multiple positions across the backline.

On the local scene, Simba continue to invest in homegrown talent. The club is believed to have finalized the signing of Miraj Abdallah, a promising fullback from Coastal Union, and Yakoub Suleiman Ali from JKT Tanzania. Both players represent the new wave of Tanzanian footballers ready to make a mark on the big stage.

In addition, Wilson Nangu is expected to be part of the squad heading to Egypt, underlining Simba’s intent to blend local talent with international pedigree.

Currently, the team is in Cairo, Egypt, where they are undergoing intensive pre-season training and playing a series of high-profile friendly matches. The objective is clear: to build chemistry, improve fitness, and integrate the new signings before returning home.