Zungu: 153rd IPU Assembly to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy

Arusha. Tanzania’s National Assembly Speaker, Mussa Azzan Zungu, who was on Tuesday elected to preside over the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), has said the gathering should deliver outcomes that further strengthen the organisation’s role in parliamentary diplomacy and international cooperation.

Mr Zungu will preside over the five-day assembly from Tuesday, October 6, until October 9, when IPU members are expected to elect a new president of the organisation to succeed Dr Tulia Ackson.

He made the remarks while addressing a session of the IPU Executive Committee at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) on Tuesday, shortly after being elected to preside over the 153rd Assembly.

Mr Zungu said he expected the gathering to produce meaningful outcomes that would strengthen the IPU and enhance its contribution to parliamentary diplomacy and global cooperation.

“I expect that, through your commitment, wisdom and collective efforts, we will conclude this Assembly with meaningful outcomes and firm commitments that will extend far beyond this meeting,” he said.

Mr Zungu said the theme of the 153rd Assembly, “Strengthening good governance and empowering communities through inclusion, trust and opportunities for all,” should encourage efforts to strengthen public trust in parliamentary institutions and ensure that no one is left behind.

“I am confident that, through your commitment, wisdom and collective efforts, we will conclude this Assembly with meaningful outcomes and firm commitments that will extend far beyond this meeting,” he said.

He welcomed delegates to Arusha, saying Tanzania was proud to host the 153rd IPU Assembly.

Mr Zungu said the assembly was taking place at a time when parliamentary diplomacy, dialogue and cooperation were more important than ever in addressing challenges facing the world.

“Through our discussions, we will continue to strengthen cooperation among parliaments and contribute to and advance peace, dialogue and sustainable development,” he said.

In his address, Mr Zungu also said the assembly was taking place at a time when Tanzania had made significant efforts to promote good governance, public trust and inclusive social and economic opportunities.

He said the country had witnessed political reforms and reconciliation under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration, which had advanced the philosophy of 4Rs—Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding.

According to Mr Zungu, the philosophy had placed greater emphasis on human rights, democracy and inclusive governance.

“Following these reforms, the Parliament of Tanzania passed several political reform laws, including the Independent National Electoral Commission Act, the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act and the Political Parties Affairs Amendment Act,” he said.