Zungu elected president of 153rd IPU Assembly

Arusha. Tanzania’s National Assembly Speaker, Mussa Azzan Zungu, has been elected president of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), taking over the leadership of the global parliamentary gathering being held in Arusha.

Mr Zungu was elected on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the second day of the assembly, which is being held at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).

Mr Zungu will preside over the Assembly from Tuesday until October 9, when delegates are expected to elect a new IPU president to succeed Dr Tulia Ackson, whose term is coming to an end.

His nomination was proposed by the Speaker of the United Kingdom’s House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and supported by Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

Presenting the proposal to the assembly, Sir Lindsay described it as a great honour to nominate the Tanzanian Speaker, while highlighting the longstanding friendship between Tanzania and the United Kingdom and between their respective parliamentary institutions.

“Friendship goes long, and friendship goes deep,” Sir Lindsay said as he formally proposed Mr Zungu for the presidency.

The proposal was subsequently approved without objection, with the presiding officer declaring Mr Zungu duly elected president of the 153rd IPU Assembly.

Accepting the position, Mr Zungu expressed humility and gratitude to members of the assembly for entrusting Tanzania with the leadership of the session.

“I personally, in Tanzania, accept the nomination with humility,” Mr Zungu said, thanking members for choosing Tanzania to host the global parliamentary gathering in Arusha.

He also welcomed delegates to Tanzania and pledged the country's commitment to working with the IPU throughout the 153rd Assembly.

Mr Zungu's election gives Tanzania a prominent role in steering deliberations among parliamentarians from around the world as they discuss international issues and parliamentary cooperation.

*Nauru admitted as 184th IPU member*

In a separate decision, the assembly approved the admission of Nauru as the 184th member of the IPU, expanding the organisation's representation of small island developing states.

The application by the Parliament of Nauru had been unanimously endorsed by the IPU Executive Committee before being presented to the assembly for approval.

Following the approval, Nauru's Speaker, Marcus Stephen, addressed the assembly and thanked members for welcoming his country into the organisation.

“It is with greatest honour to be standing here today on behalf of my country, Nauru, and my distinguished delegation, addressing this august Assembly as the latest and newest member to join the Inter-Parliamentary Union,” he said.

Mr Stephen, a former president of Nauru, said the country was neither a new democracy nor a newly established state, noting that it gained independence in 1968 and became the second country in the Pacific region to achieve independence.

He also highlighted reforms undertaken by the Nauruan Parliament, including the Parliamentary Services Bill approved in 2020, which he said gave the legislature full financial autonomy.

Mr Stephen said Nauru's membership of the IPU would provide an important platform for strengthening parliamentary cooperation and sharing knowledge and best practices with legislatures around the world.

He also acknowledged the support of the Speaker of Australia's Federal Parliament and fellow Pacific island parliamentary leaders who encouraged Nauru to join the IPU.