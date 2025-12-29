‘Disappointed’ Gamondi now shifts focus to Tunisia fixture

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national football team (Taifa Stars) head coach Miguel Gamondi expressed disappointment after his side was held to a 1-1 draw by Uganda’s The Cranes in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group C clash on Saturday.

Uganda struck late in the game, equalizing just 10 minutes before the final whistle, denying Tanzania a hard-earned victory in an intense and thrilling encounter.

Played at Rabat’s Al Medina Stadium, the match saw Tanzania dominate much of the game, creating multiple scoring opportunities while showcasing high intensity and tactical discipline.

Speaking after the match, Gamondi reflected on the mixed emotions following the result. “First, we are a little disappointed that we did not win, but I do believe we had a very good game with high intensity. In attack, we lost some balls, and Uganda created some good chances. I think we adjusted well in the second half,” he said.

The coach added that despite controlling the game and creating several chances, a defensive lapse allowed Uganda to score from a cross. “We created chances, dominated, and were dangerous, but we made a mistake that led to a goal.

We feel sorry for all the Tanzanian people that we did not win, but we continue working hard in this tough competition,” Gamondi said.

Turning to the next challenge, Gamondi said his attention is now on Tanzania’s final group stage match against Tunisia, scheduled for tomorrow at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium, kicking off at 7pm East Africa Time. Uganda will face Nigeria at Fez Stadium simultaneously in another key Group C clash.

“We are now focusing on the final group stage match against Tunisia. We need to show our best, as we did in the previous game, and aim for the best results,” Gamondi added.

The coach also highlighted Tanzania’s growing talent pool and the importance of investing in the team’s international success. “Tanzania has many talented players who dream of excelling internationally. With the right preparation and support, we can achieve great results,” he said.