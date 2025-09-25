Alphonce Simbu promoted in military after World Athletics marathon gold

Dar es Salaam. The Chief of Defence Forces, General Jacob John Mkunda, has lauded Sergeant Alphonce Simbu for his outstanding achievement at the 42-kilometre World Marathon Championships in Tokyo, Japan, where he clinched the gold medal, bringing pride to Tanzania on the global stage.

In recognition of his remarkable performance, General Mkunda promoted Simbu from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant during a ceremony held at the Defence Headquarters in Upanga, Dar es Salaam, on September 25, 2025.

The promotion acknowledges not only Simbu’s sporting excellence but also his dedication, discipline, and commitment as a member of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces.

General Mkunda highlighted that Simbu’s success transcends individual achievement.

“This victory belongs to all Tanzanians and Africa as a whole,” he said. “Sports are an essential component of military life, promoting physical fitness, resilience, and teamwork.

taff Sergeant Alphonce Simbu has exemplified these values, bringing pride and recognition to our nation.”

Simbu’s gold medal in Tokyo marks a historic moment for Tanzanian athletics. Competing against some of the world’s top marathon runners, he demonstrated exceptional endurance, focus, and strategic pacing to cross the finish line first.

His triumph has inspired countless Tanzanians and Africans, proving that talent, perseverance, and hard work can overcome even the toughest international challenges.

During the ceremony, General Mkunda urged all officers and soldiers to emulate Simbu’s example, embracing diligence, discipline, and excellence in their daily duties—whether in training, operations, or administrative roles.

“Let Staff Sergeant Simbu’s achievement remind us that commitment and determination yield extraordinary results,” he emphasized.