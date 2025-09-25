Simbu shares Tokyo win secret, NBC applauds

Dar es Salaam. Fresh from his remarkable victory at the Tokyo International Athletics Championships, Tanzania’s marathon star Alphonce Simbu has revealed the secret behind his success, pointing to consistent long-term training and, most notably, the momentum he gained from winning the NBC Dodoma Marathon earlier this year.

Speaking at a special recognition event held last Wednesday at NBC Bank headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Simbu explained how his participation in the 21-kilometre NBC Dodoma Marathon in July became a crucial turning point in his preparations for Tokyo.

“My participation and victory in the NBC Dodoma Marathon was a huge source of motivation heading into the Tokyo championships,” Simbu said.

“I treated that race as a test of my physical readiness, and the confidence I gained in Dodoma laid the foundation for my performance in Tokyo.”

The event, organized by the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) to honour his achievement, brought together senior bank officials led by Managing Director Theobald Sabi, Athletics Tanzania (AT) President Rogath John Akhwari, and fellow athletes.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Simbu praised NBC for staging a high-quality event in Dodoma, one that has quickly become an essential preparation ground for Tanzanian athletes targeting international competitions.

“I’ve received countless congratulatory messages, including from senior government officials and even President Samia Suluhu Hassan,” he added.

NBC Managing Director Sabi commended Simbu and Tanzania’s athletics community for consistently raising the national flag on the global stage.

“On behalf of the Board and Management of NBC Bank, I extend our deepest congratulations to Alphonce Simbu and the leadership of Athletics Tanzania.

Simbu, as a core member of the NBC Dodoma Marathon family, has made history for our nation. Completing the Tokyo marathon in 2:09:48 is a milestone we will celebrate for years to come,” said Sabi.

Athletics Tanzania President Akhwari echoed those sentiments, thanking NBC for its unwavering support of athletics and underlining the growing prestige of the Dodoma race.

“This medal Simbu has brought home is historic, never before achieved in our country. And it comes at a time when the NBC Dodoma Marathon has matured into a race of international repute.

This proves that Tanzania now has a competitive platform capable of preparing athletes for the world stage, with tangible results to show for it,” said Akhwari.