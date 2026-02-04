Arusha signals Afcon 2027 readiness as East Africa steps up preparations

Arusha. The Arusha Region has affirmed its preparedness to host matches and receive thousands of visitors during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), underscoring Tanzania’s growing momentum as East Africa prepares for one of football’s most prestigious tournaments.

Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla made the announcement on February 4, 2026, while addressing district commissioners, council directors and senior government officials, noting that Arusha — selected among Tanzania’s host cities — has entered a decisive phase of readiness driven by infrastructure progress and strengthened institutional planning.

Central to the preparations is the Samia Stadium, where construction has surpassed 74 per cent. The facility is scheduled for completion and commissioning in July, placing the region comfortably ahead of the continental showpiece.

Makalla revealed plans to establish seven specialised committees tasked with overseeing key operational areas to ensure a well-coordinated tournament experience for players, officials and supporters alike.

The committees will supervise security, protocol and reception, media and communications, health and sanitation, entertainment and accommodation, infrastructure and transport, as well as tourism and hospitality.

He instructed the Regional Administrative Secretary to expedite the formation of the teams with suitably qualified members, adding that each committee will report directly to his office to reinforce alignment with the National Afcon Organising Committee.

Describing Afcon as more than a sporting spectacle, Makalla framed the tournament as a strategic platform to elevate Arusha’s international standing, draw investment, stimulate tourism and increase foreign exchange inflows.

He urged local leaders and technical experts to work collaboratively, emphasising that effective execution would leave Tanzania with a lasting and favourable global reputation, particularly across tourism, services and investment.

Longido District Commissioner Salum Kali echoed the call for early and coordinated planning, observing that meticulous preparation is essential for unlocking the full economic and social benefits associated with mega sporting events.

Afcon 2027 will be jointly staged by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda — a landmark partnership expected to deepen regional cooperation while accelerating economic activity across East Africa.

However, sports analyst John Kiaze cautioned that the host nations must rise to demanding international standards. Drawing lessons from Morocco’s recent tournaments, he advised the countries to organise test competitions to expose potential gaps and allow time for refinement before formal inspections commence.

Construction of the Arusha International Football Stadium in Olmot Ward is advancing steadily. Designed to accommodate 32,000 spectators, the modern arena is being developed in accordance with Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa requirements.