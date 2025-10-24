Azam FC poised to make CAF Confederation Cup history

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Azam FC are on the verge of making history as they aim to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in the club’s history.

The ‘ice cream makers’, will host Zanzibar’s KMKM this evening at the Azam Complex in a decisive second-leg clash, kicking off at 5pm.

Azam FC head into the encounter in a commanding position after securing a 2–0 away victory in the first leg played at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar on October 18, 2025.

Goals from Jephte Kitambala and Pascal Msindo gave Florent Ibenge’s side a crucial advantage heading into the return fixture.

With that result, Azam need only a draw or any kind of win to progress to the group stage. KMKM, on the other hand, face an uphill task as they must win by at least three clear goals to advance.

Azam, who have enjoyed a strong start to their continental campaign under Congolese tactician Florent Ibenge, are determined to continue their impressive form and make club history.

Speaking ahead of the match, Azam assistant coach Kassim Liogope said the team is in top condition and fully focused on completing the job.

“All the players are in excellent shape and ready to give their best. We are taking the game very seriously because in football, anything can happen,” said Liogope.

“KMKM are a strong and disciplined team, so we must stay alert throughout the 90 minutes and make sure we control the game. Our goal is clear, to finish the job and qualify.”

Meanwhile, KMKM head coach Hababuu Ali remains confident his players can turn things around despite the two-goal deficit.

“We lost 2–0 in the first leg due to some mistakes which we have already corrected. My players are focused and determined to deliver a strong performance. We know it will be difficult, but nothing is impossible in football,” said Ali.