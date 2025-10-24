Azam FC poised to make CAF Confederation Cup history

Goals from Jephte Kitambala and Pascal Msindo gave Florent Ibenge’s side a crucial advantage heading into the return fixture.
With that result, Azam need only a draw or any kind of win to progress to the group stage. KMKM, on the other hand, face an uphill task as they must win by at least three clear goals to advance.
Azam, who have enjoyed a strong start to their continental campaign under Congolese tactician Florent Ibenge, are determined to continue their impressive form and make club history.
Speaking ahead of the match, Azam assistant coach Kassim Liogope said the team is in top condition and fully focused on completing the job.
“All the players are in excellent shape and ready to give their best. We are taking the game very seriously because in football, anything can happen,” said Liogope.
“KMKM are a strong and disciplined team, so we must stay alert throughout the 90 minutes and make sure we control the game. Our goal is clear, to finish the job and qualify.”
Meanwhile, KMKM head coach Hababuu Ali remains confident his players can turn things around despite the two-goal deficit.
“We lost 2–0 in the first leg due to some mistakes which we have already corrected. My players are focused and determined to deliver a strong performance. We know it will be difficult, but nothing is impossible in football,” said Ali.
A win or draw tonight would see Azam FC reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in their history, marking a major milestone in the club’s continental journey and a proud moment for Tanzanian football.