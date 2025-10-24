East African traders voice concerns over renewed cross-border hurdles

Arusha. Cross-border traders in the East African Community (EAC) are raising fresh concerns over delays and high costs linked to trade permits and certificates — a new bottleneck that is hampering the flow of goods and threatening livelihoods across the region.

At the Namanga border, traders say the growing bureaucracy, coupled with multiple customs checks and frequent cargo inspections, has made cross-border trade increasingly cumbersome.

Perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables are reportedly bearing the brunt of the delays, leading to substantial revenue losses.

The grievances surfaced during a two-day public–private dialogue on non-tariff barriers (NTBs) that brought together more than 70 stakeholders, including border traders, customs agents and business support organisations.

Chairperson of the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA), Mr Alex Kabuga, said that obtaining trade permits and certificates of origin remains time-consuming, costly and inconsistent across EAC member states.

“These challenges discourage small-scale traders and undermine the Simplified Trade Regime (STR), which was meant to make cross-border trade easier,” he said.

Traders further decried the proliferation of roadblocks near border points, which they say slow down the movement of goods.

“On the Kenyan side of Namanga, there are more than eight roadblocks just a few kilometres apart. On the Tanzanian side, there are at least five, many without basic facilities such as toilets or inspection sheds,” said Ms Naseriani Mosses, a produce trader.

“These repeated and unnecessary checks often cause spoilage of perishable goods.”

The meeting also heard that some customs officers do not consistently apply the Simplified Certificate of Origin (SCO), while others lack awareness of its purpose — leading small-scale traders to pay unnecessary taxes and fees.

Ms Magreth Christopha, one of the participants from Tanzania, said differences in implementation among EAC partner states continue to undermine the SCO’s benefits.

“High permit costs and procedural delays waste time and reduce traders’ incomes,” she said.

The dialogue was organised by the East African Business Council (EABC) in partnership with the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), with support from the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

It sought to identify the challenges faced by small-scale traders and propose practical solutions to enhance trade efficiency.

EABC Acting Executive Director, Mr Adrian Njau, urged EAC governments to streamline the issuance of trade permits and certificates, reduce fees and align procedures with the Simplified Trade Regime.

He cited findings from an EABC study on maize and horticultural trade, which showed that inspection and phytosanitary certificate fees — averaging about $100 per consignment — disproportionately affect small-scale traders, forcing some to use unofficial routes.

“Women and youth traders are the most affected. This dialogue was organised to capture their voices and submit recommendations to EAC leaders for action,” Mr Njau said.

He called for harmonised systems across member states and better training for traders and customs officials to reduce bureaucracy.

“Simplifying permits and cutting costs will encourage freer trade, enhance competitiveness and promote regional growth,” he added.

Representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania, Mr Amedeus Arbogast Mzee, said the concerns aimed at boosting the EAC economy through the resolution of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs), will be presented to the high-level meetings of Heads of State of the member countries.

“We are here to identify challenges and propose solutions. The good thing is that my ministry is responsible for overseeing the implementation of EAC integration agreements.

Therefore, I assure you that any barriers raised will be followed up and addressed through resolutions adopted at the highest levels,” he said.

Mr Mzee also urged customs agents and officials from all member states to execute their duties diligently and assist cross-border traders in understanding their rights and responsibilities to prevent conflicts of interest, including being subjected to inspections by unauthorised officers, a practice that can create opportunities for corruption.

The dialogue also coincided with the launch of a Trade Information Centre at the Namanga One-Stop Border Post (OSBP), aimed at improving access to market information, trade procedures and guidance on the STR.

AGRA Youth Specialist, Ms Barbara Mbabazi, said the EABC–TCCIA–AGRA partnership seeks to empower women and youth traders by improving their understanding of trade processes and strengthening their participation in agricultural trade.

The initiative is part of the “Promoting Intra-EAC Agri-Food Cross-Border Trade by Addressing Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) to Trade” project, which runs from 2024 to 2026. It aims to increase the participation of women- and youth-led agri-food traders and boost cross-border trade in maize, rice, beans, soybeans and horticultural products along major EAC corridors.

The three-year programme, supported by a $399,900 grant from AGRA and additional funding from the Mastercard Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, targets around 2,440 women and youth traders across the region.

“Our focus is on reducing trade costs and delays caused by NTBs, strengthening traders’ knowledge of facilitation tools such as the STR,” Ms Mbabazi said.