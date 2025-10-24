Rwegasira reflects on growth, innovation and the future of Tanzania’s travel industry

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Society of Travel Agents (TASOTA) has seen steady transformation in recent years, expanding its membership base and strengthening its voice as a key player in the country’s tourism and travel sector.

For outgoing Chairperson Mrs Agnes Rwegasira, this growth is not just about numbers—it’s about unity, innovation, and resilience in a fast-evolving global industry.

As she prepares to hand over leadership at TASOTA Mrs Rwegasira reflects on her tenure with a sense of pride.

Her most significant achievement, she says, has been the association’s remarkable growth in membership.

“When I took the chair, we had about 39 to 40 members. Today, we have doubled that to over 80,” she says. “For me, that was the biggest thing because the association is its people—the membership is TASOTA’s lifeblood.”

A stronger voice in a changing landscape

Established in 1980, TASOTA represents over 120 stakeholders in the travel and tourism sector, including travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, and hotels.

Under Mrs Rwegasira’s leadership, the association has become more adaptive and visible, engaging with both government and private sector players to address emerging challenges in the industry.

She notes that the association has navigated significant shifts in how travel businesses operate, especially through the global distribution systems (GDS) that connect agents to international airlines, hotels, and booking platforms.

“We arranged for extensive training with the GDS providers,” she explains. “These systems are now easier to use, more efficient, and have helped our members connect globally—within Africa and beyond. That has made our work faster and more transparent.”

TASOTA’s digital transformation, she adds, has been instrumental in modernizing travel operations in Tanzania and equipping members to compete effectively on the global stage.

Balancing diverse interests

Representing a wide mix of members—airlines, hotels, tour operators, and travel agents—requires tact and understanding. Mrs Rwegasira believes that open communication has been key to keeping the association united.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach,” she says. “Our stakeholders have different needs, and it was up to us as a committee to communicate with each of them effectively, addressing individual concerns while maintaining a shared vision.”

Her tenure, she adds, has been guided by a philosophy of inclusivity—making every member feel heard and supported, whether they operate in Zanzibar, Arusha, or Dar es Salaam.

Policy advocacy and government engagement

TASOTA’s advocacy role has also been a defining part of Mrs Rwegasira’s legacy. She highlights a major success in reducing the annual government license fee for travel agents from $2,000 to $500, achieved through consistent lobbying with the Ministry of Tourism.

“It was a huge relief for our members,” she says. “Not everyone could afford the old rate, and this reduction allowed many small agencies to continue operating.”

The association has also engaged with government institutions such as the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) to address regulatory and operational concerns—especially around currency issues.

“There was a time when obtaining dollars was a serious challenge,” she recalls. “Since most of our transactions—air tickets and park fees—are paid in dollars, we opened dialogue with the authorities to ensure smoother operations.”

Navigating challenges and building resilience

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most testing periods for Tanzania’s travel industry. While global travel came to a standstill, Tanzania’s domestic operations remained partially active.

“We were lucky because the country never had a full lockdown,” says Mrs Rwegasira. “Local carriers like Precision Air and others continued operating. We held regular Zoom meetings with our members to address emerging issues and keep everyone connected.”

TASOTA’s ability to adapt through virtual meetings and remote training ensured continuity and helped members stay informed even during uncertain times.

Preparing the next generation

As she steps down, Mrs Rwegasira urges the incoming TASOTA executive committee to maintain the momentum—by embracing technology, strengthening collaboration, and continuing to expand membership.

“The next leadership must keep innovation at the forefront,” she advises. “Artificial intelligence is coming into the travel space, and we must be ready to embrace it. Collaboration with other associations in Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda will also help us grow stronger together.”

A legacy of dedication

Having spent over 30 years in the travel industry, including a stint in Europe with Eurocontrol, Mrs Rwegasira brings both global perspective and local experience to her leadership. She continues to run her family’s travel agency, which has operated in Tanzania for over 25 years.

“I’ll miss working with my executive committee and our partners, but I’ll still be around,” she says with a smile. “My office is always open—TASOTA members can still reach out for advice anytime.”

Her enduring passion for the industry is unmistakable. For her, TASOTA’s journey is far from over—it’s simply entering a new chapter.