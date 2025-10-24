Insurance giants unveil new brand in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Sanlam and Allianz, two global insurance powerhouses that joined forces in 2023 to form Africa’s largest non-banking financial services group, SanlamAllianz, have officially launched their new brand in Tanzania.

The unveiling ceremony took place yesterday in the city, marking another milestone in the group’s continent-wide brand rollout.

The launch introduces two entities to the Tanzanian market — SanlamAllianz General Insurance Tanzania Ltd and SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Tanzania Ltd — which will offer general and life insurance products respectively.

Mr Jaideep Goel has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of SanlamAllianz General Insurance, while Mr Julius Magabe serves as Chief Executive Officer of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance.

SanlamAllianz aims to leverage its global and pan-African expertise to drive growth in Africa’s high-potential economies, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Guided by its mission to empower generations to be financially confident, secure, and prosperous, the group seeks to expand access to financial services and enhance inclusion through innovative, customer-focused solutions.

Mr Robert Dommisse, chief executive: Life Insurance at SanlamAllianz, described the launch as a key milestone for both the joint venture and Tanzania’s financial sector.

“Through the joint venture, we are combining the scale, strength, and global capabilities of Sanlam and Allianz. Our clients will benefit from innovative solutions tailored to their evolving needs,” he noted.

Mr Goel said the focus is on providing reliable services.

“This launch is not just about a new brand; it’s about reinforcing our promise to stand with our clients through every life stage and challenge,” he said.

On his part, Mr Magabe said the new brand represents a long-term commitment to helping Tanzanians secure their financial future.

“Life insurance is about building confidence for the future. With SanlamAllianz, we combine global expertise with local understanding to help Tanzanians plan, protect, and prosper,” he said.