Government confident Tanzania is on the brink of CAF history

Dar es Salaam. The government is confident that four Tanzanian football clubs, Yanga, Simba, Azam FC, and Singida Black Stars—are poised to make history by reaching the group stages of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Gerson Msigwa, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, and government spokesperson, made the remarks while commenting on the outcomes of the first-leg matches in the CAF group stage qualifiers.

According to Msigwa, Simba, representing Tanzania in the Champions League, and Azam FC, competing in the Confederation Cup, have already taken a major step toward qualification following strong away victories.

Simba thrashed Nsingizini Hotspurs of Eswatini 3-0, while Azam FC secured a 2-0 triumph over KMKM of Zanzibar. Both teams now need only a draw in their return legs to confirm their spots in the next stage.

Singida Black Stars, who drew 1-1 against Flambeau du Centre of Burundi, require just a goalless draw in the second leg to advance to the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Regarding Yanga, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Malawi’s Silver Strikers in the Champions League first leg, Msigwa expressed strong confidence in their ability to overturn the deficit.

Yanga need at least a 2-0 win over Malawi’s Silver Strikers FC to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stage.

“Despite the loss, Yanga played well and created several scoring opportunities. With careful preparation ahead of the return leg, I am confident they can win and secure a place in the group stage,” said Msigwa.

He added that the government has been closely monitoring all matches and believes this is a historic moment for Tanzanian football.

“I have watched all the games, and I am certain that having four Tanzanian teams reach the group stages will be a landmark achievement for our country,” he said.

In a morale-boosting initiative, Msigwa revealed plans to visit all four teams’ camps to encourage players and personally deliver the ‘Mama’s Goal’ funds, provided by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The incentives are set at: Simba Sh15 million, Azam FC Sh10 million, and Singida Black Stars Sh5 million.