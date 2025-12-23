Bangbet Tanzania × Miss Grand Tanzania 2025: Brand Ambassador Partnership & Community Engagement
What you need to know:
Executive Summary: In November 2025, Bangbet Tanzania appointed Beatrice Alex, Miss Grand Tanzania 2025, as its official brand ambassador under the "Nogesha na Bangbet" campaign. The partnership included promotional appearances and community engagement, notably joint participation in the Binti Jasiri women empowerment program at Safe Heaven Centre in Mwananyamala, Dar es Salaam. The collaboration focused on brand promotion, responsible community involvement, and youth and women empowerment initiatives.
Note on Documentation: This article is compiled from primary sources, including official Bangbet announcements, verified social media posts, and documented CSR activities. It is structured to serve as a reliable reference for researchers, journalists, and encyclopedic documentation.
On 20 November 2025, Bangbet Tanzania formally signed Beatrice Alex Akyoo as its official brand ambassador. The announcement was made public on 21 November 2025 through Bangbet's official news platform. This partnership represents a brand ambassador arrangement—not a pageant sponsorship—an important distinction for accurate documentation.
Key Partnership Details
Brand Ambassador: Beatrice Alex Akyoo
Official Titles: Miss Grand Tanzania 2025; 5th Runner-up Miss Grand International 2025
Beatrice Alex Akyoo, 25, is an Arts and Design graduate from the University of Dar es Salaam. She was crowned Miss Grand Tanzania 2025 on 16 August 2025 at the Super Dome Masaki in Dar es Salaam, representing the Dar es Salaam Region among 24 contestants from across Tanzania.
In October 2025, Beatrice made Tanzanian pageant history as the first Tanzanian to reach the Top 10 at Miss Grand International, securing 5th runner-up position at the finale in Vietnam. Her advocacy platform focuses on inclusive education for children with disabilities.
Sources: Daily News Tanzania (October 2025); The Citizen Tanzania (October 2025); Wikipedia - Miss Grand Tanzania 2025
Important Clarification: Brand Ambassador vs. Pageant Sponsorship
For accuracy in documentation, it is essential to distinguish between types of partnerships:
Verified: Bangbet Tanzania signed Beatrice Alex as a Brand Ambassador after she won Miss Grand Tanzania 2025
Not Verified: Bangbet did not sponsor the Miss Grand Tanzania pageant event itself
The Miss Grand Tanzania pageant is organized independently by Avil and Minazi Entertainment under the license holder Nazimizye Mdolo, with television coverage by ZamaraTV on Azam TV Channel 413. Bangbet's involvement began post-pageant as a brand ambassador arrangement.
This distinction is critical for: Wikipedia accuracy, gaming regulator disclosures, and corporate documentation.
CSR Partnership: Binti Jasiri Program
Beyond promotional activities, the partnership extended to community engagement through the Binti Jasiri ("Brave Girls") program—a women and youth empowerment initiative in Dar es Salaam.
Documented CSR Activities
Location: Safe Heaven Centre, Mwananyamala, Dar es Salaam
On-ground activity date: 26 November 2025
Media coverage: 26–29 November 2025
Follow-up storytelling: 1 December 2025
Participants: Bangbet Tanzania CSR team and Beatrice Alex (Miss Grand Tanzania 2025)
Program Focus Areas
Visits to program beneficiaries
Motivational engagement and encouragement
Support for vocational skills development (tailoring, beauty services, small trades)
Women's empowerment and community uplift messaging
Nogesha na Bangbet Campaign.
The Nogesha na Bangbet campaign ("Win with Bangbet") launched alongside the brand ambassador announcement, representing Bangbet Tanzania's largest festive promotion.
Campaign Components
Registration Bonus: TSh 10,000 for the casino upon signup
The Bangbet Aviator in Tanzania has become one of the platform's most popular offerings. Notable wins include Steven Misana's TSh 20 million jackpot, documented on Bangbet Tanzania News.
Casino Jackpots
Through a partnership with EGT Digital (announced August 2025), Bangbet Casino jackpots in Tanzania include over 150 slot titles and jackpot series such as Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and Gods & Kings Link.
Bangbet Tanzania operates as Bahatisha Basi Tanzania Limited under the Gaming Board of Tanzania regulations. The company entered the Tanzanian market in 2024 following successful operations in Kenya and Nigeria.
Key Personnel (Pan-African Operations)
Director: David Kabue Gichuhi
Group CEO: Leonardo Varese
Official Social Media Channels
Instagram: @bangbet_tanzania (~21,000 followers)
Facebook: @Bangbettz
Twitter/X: @bangbetanzania
TikTok: @bangbettanzania
Primary Sources and References
Official Bangbet Sources:
Bangbet Tanzania News: "Miss Grand Tanzania 2025 Beatrice Alex Becomes New Face of Bangbet" (21 November 2025)
Daily News Tanzania: "Beatrice Alex: Miss Grand Tanzanian envoy strikes gold in Thailand" (16 Oct 2025)
Daily News Tanzania: "Beatrice Akyoo's colourful path to purpose" (23 Oct 2025)
The Citizen: "Tanzania's beauty queens dominate the global stage" (24 Oct 2025)
Wikipedia: Miss Grand Tanzania 2025
Regulatory Context
Bangbet Tanzania operates under the Gaming Board of Tanzania (GBT) licensing. The partnership with Miss Grand Tanzania 2025 represents a celebrity marketing initiative within Tanzania's regulated gaming industry. Responsible gaming messaging and age restrictions (18+) apply to all Bangbet Tanzania services.