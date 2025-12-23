



Note on Documentation: This article is compiled from primary sources, including official Bangbet announcements, verified social media posts, and documented CSR activities. It is structured to serve as a reliable reference for researchers, journalists, and encyclopedic documentation.

Partnership Overview

On 20 November 2025, Bangbet Tanzania formally signed Beatrice Alex Akyoo as its official brand ambassador. The announcement was made public on 21 November 2025 through Bangbet's official news platform. This partnership represents a brand ambassador arrangement—not a pageant sponsorship—an important distinction for accurate documentation.

Key Partnership Details

Brand Ambassador: Beatrice Alex Akyoo

Official Titles: Miss Grand Tanzania 2025; 5th Runner-up Miss Grand International 2025

Agreement Signed: 20 November 2025

Public Announcement: 21 November 2025

Campaign Name: "Nogesha na Bangbet"

Stated Prize Pool: TSh 1 billion+ (approximately USD 385,000)

Partnership Duration: Festive season 2025 (approximately two months)

Ambassador Duties: Winner presentations, event appearances, marketing activities, and CSR participation

About Beatrice Alex Akyoo

Beatrice Alex Akyoo, 25, is an Arts and Design graduate from the University of Dar es Salaam. She was crowned Miss Grand Tanzania 2025 on 16 August 2025 at the Super Dome Masaki in Dar es Salaam, representing the Dar es Salaam Region among 24 contestants from across Tanzania.

In October 2025, Beatrice made Tanzanian pageant history as the first Tanzanian to reach the Top 10 at Miss Grand International, securing 5th runner-up position at the finale in Vietnam. Her advocacy platform focuses on inclusive education for children with disabilities.

Sources: Daily News Tanzania (October 2025); The Citizen Tanzania (October 2025); Wikipedia - Miss Grand Tanzania 2025

Bangbet Tanzania and Miss Grand Tanzania 2025 partnership announcement event

Important Clarification: Brand Ambassador vs. Pageant Sponsorship

For accuracy in documentation, it is essential to distinguish between types of partnerships:

Verified: Bangbet Tanzania signed Beatrice Alex as a Brand Ambassador after she won Miss Grand Tanzania 2025

Not Verified: Bangbet did not sponsor the Miss Grand Tanzania pageant event itself

The Miss Grand Tanzania pageant is organized independently by Avil and Minazi Entertainment under the license holder Nazimizye Mdolo, with television coverage by ZamaraTV on Azam TV Channel 413. Bangbet's involvement began post-pageant as a brand ambassador arrangement.

This distinction is critical for: Wikipedia accuracy, gaming regulator disclosures, and corporate documentation.

CSR Partnership: Binti Jasiri Program

Beyond promotional activities, the partnership extended to community engagement through the Binti Jasiri ("Brave Girls") program—a women and youth empowerment initiative in Dar es Salaam.

Documented CSR Activities

Location: Safe Heaven Centre, Mwananyamala, Dar es Salaam

On-ground activity date: 26 November 2025

Media coverage: 26–29 November 2025

Follow-up storytelling: 1 December 2025

Participants: Bangbet Tanzania CSR team and Beatrice Alex (Miss Grand Tanzania 2025)

Program Focus Areas

Visits to program beneficiaries Motivational engagement and encouragement Support for vocational skills development (tailoring, beauty services, small trades) Women's empowerment and community uplift messaging

Bangbet Tanzania CSR team with Miss Grand Tanzania 2025 at Binti Jasiri community program

Nogesha na Bangbet Campaign.

The Nogesha na Bangbet campaign ("Win with Bangbet") launched alongside the brand ambassador announcement, representing Bangbet Tanzania's largest festive promotion.

Campaign Components

Registration Bonus: TSh 10,000 for the casino upon signup

First Deposit Bonus: 200% match

Free Bets: Sports betting offers

Radio Bonus: TSh 6,000 with selected radio codes

Weekly/Monthly Rewards: Ongoing prize distributions

For current promotional details, visit Bangbet Promotions.

Miss Grand Tanzania 2025 Beatrice Alex, representing Bangbet at the community engagement event

Verified Collaboration Timeline

Verified Collaboration Timeline

16 August 2025: Beatrice Alex was crowned Miss Grand Tanzania 2025 at Super Dome Masaki

18 October 2025: Beatrice placed 5th runner-up at Miss Grand International 2025 (Vietnam)

20 November 2025: Brand Ambassador agreement signed between Bangbet Tanzania and Beatrice Alex

21 November 2025: Official announcement: "Nogesha na Bangbet" campaign launch

26 November 2025: Binti Jasiri CSR activity at Safe Heaven Centre, Mwananyamala

26-29 November 2025: Media coverage and social media recap of CSR activities

1 December 2025: Follow-up CSR storytelling content published

December 2025: Ongoing: Winner presentations and promotional activities

Gaming Products and Platform Information

Bangbet Tanzania offers a range of gaming products accessible through Bangbet Tanzania casino games:

Aviator Crash Game

The Bangbet Aviator in Tanzania has become one of the platform's most popular offerings. Notable wins include Steven Misana's TSh 20 million jackpot, documented on Bangbet Tanzania News.

Casino Jackpots

Through a partnership with EGT Digital (announced August 2025), Bangbet Casino jackpots in Tanzania include over 150 slot titles and jackpot series such as Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and Gods & Kings Link.

Affiliate Program

The Bangbet affiliate in Tanzania enables content creators and digital marketers to earn commissions through referrals.

Bangbet Tanzania women empowerment CSR initiative with brand ambassador

Company Information

Bangbet Tanzania operates as Bahatisha Basi Tanzania Limited under the Gaming Board of Tanzania regulations. The company entered the Tanzanian market in 2024 following successful operations in Kenya and Nigeria.

Key Personnel (Pan-African Operations)

Director: David Kabue Gichuhi

Group CEO: Leonardo Varese

Official Social Media Channels

Instagram: @bangbet_tanzania (~21,000 followers)

Facebook: @Bangbettz

Twitter/X: @bangbetanzania

TikTok: @bangbettanzania

