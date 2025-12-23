VETA selects 14,433 applicants for 2026 vocational training programmes

Dodoma. A total of 14,433 applicants, including 134 university graduates, have been selected to join vocational training programmes at the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) for the 2026 intake.

The successful candidates were chosen from 18,875 applicants who applied for the 2026 programmes.

VETA Director General Anthony Kasore announced the selections on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, in Dodoma, while addressing journalists, noting that the process followed official government guidelines and procedures.

Mr Kasore said that of those selected, 8,776 are men and 5,657 are women.

“Of these, 12,942 applicants will attend morning classes, while 1,491 are assigned to evening courses,” he said.

“Electrical engineering received the highest number of applicants, while mechanical engineering attracted fewer applicants than other fields,” added Mr Kasore.

Speaking about applicants with disabilities, Mr Kasore said 195 individuals with special needs have been allocated to join training next year.

“Among applicants with disabilities, 145 have been selected and placed in 53 VETA institutions, while the remaining 50 are awaiting placement. We are confident all will get the opportunity to study,” he said, adding.

“The government aims to ensure every citizen has equal access to education, regardless of physical ability, gender or ethnicity. It has created an environment that allows everyone to pursue their dreams.”

Regarding university graduates, Mr Kasore noted that candidates holding Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees who applied for vocational training have been assigned to institutions, although 11 are still awaiting placement in their chosen disciplines and colleges.

A resident of Makulu, Mr Iddi Maalim, said vocational training offers a solution to youth unemployment by equipping them with practical skills.

He said not every young person can attend university, and VETA enables them to gain hands-on skills that help them start businesses or secure employment quickly.

Similarly, Ms Asha Hassan said the large number of university graduates being selected reflects positive changes in youth preparation systems.