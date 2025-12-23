Jackson at the double as Senegal defeat Botswana 3-0

Senegal head Group D on goal difference from the Democratic Republic of Congo after the opening round of games.
Tangier. Striker Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Senegal got their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 3-0 Group D victory over Botswana in Tangier on Tuesday.
Jackson converted Ismail Jakobs’ low cross to give his side the lead after 40 minutes as they broke the resistance of a stubborn Botswana, before showing quick feet from Ismaila Sarr’s pass to finish from close range just before the hour-mark.
Senegal, who won the Cup of Nations title in 2021 and are among the favourites again, overwhelmed their opponents with waves of attacks and added a third late on from Cherif Ndiaye, one of 28 efforts on the Botswana goal.