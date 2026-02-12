Bluefins set to field 13 swimmers at invitational gala

Dar es Salaam. One of Tanzania’s leading swimming clubs, Bluefins of Dar es Salaam, will field a strong squad of 13 swimmers at the Taliss-IST swimming Championships scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) Masaki swimming pool.

According to the club’s founder and head coach, Rahim Alidina, the Bluefins contingent comprises eight male and five female swimmers who are expected to compete across various age categories and swimming disciplines.

The event marks the first major swimming gala of the new season, making it an important benchmark for athletes and coaches alike.

The female swimmers selected for the championships are Zahra Alibhai, Ayreen Lakhani, Maahira Noorani, Sakina Abdulali and Stephanie Pankow.

The male swimmers are Burhanuddin Hatim, Azaan Momin, Adam Hassanali, Burhanuddin Abdulkadir, Hassan Harunani, Ridha Sharif, Shuneal Bharwani and Burhanuddin Mustansir.

Alidina said the swimmers will take part in a wide range of events, including Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Butterfly and Individual Medley, as well as team relay races.

He added that the championships will provide an early opportunity for swimmers to test their form after months of preparation.

“We will have eight male and five female swimmers in this event, which is the first gala of the season,” said Alidina. “Our swimmers have been undergoing intensive training since the beginning of the year, and we expect good performances, especially in terms of achieving new personal bests and winning medals.”

The Taliss-IST Championships are expected to attract swimmers from more than 15 clubs from across the country, highlighting the growing competitiveness and depth of swimming in Tanzania.

The meet is regarded as an important platform for young and upcoming swimmers to gain exposure and experience against strong opposition.

However, Bluefins will miss one of their key athletes, national team swimmer Sahal Harunani, who will be competing at the Kenya National Championships in Nairobi, which are scheduled for the same weekend.