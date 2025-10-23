Tanzania’s SGR train derails at Ruvu, no fatalities reported

Dar es Salaam. An Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train operating on Tanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line was involved in an accident on Thursday, October 23, 2025, when it veered off the tracks at Ruvu—just minutes after leaving Dar es Salaam’s Magufuli Station.

The incident, which occurred shortly after 8:00 a.m., was widely shared by passengers across various social media platforms, with photos and videos showing a section of the train derailed near a signal pole.









One passenger, narrating events in a video circulating on WhatsApp, said:

“We thank Almighty God, we’re safe. The train derailed and had an accident. It was the morning train going to Morogoro. The pole is what helped the train not to overturn.

Some people have been injured, but not everyone. The one you see over there is one of the wagons that has been detached from this one.”









In a statement released later in the day, the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) confirmed the derailment, attributing it to operational failures. The corporation said no fatalities had been recorded.

“Emergency response and safety teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway, led by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, the Managing Director of TRC, and the corporation’s Safety and Security Department, to establish the cause and ensure the swift restoration of normal services,” the statement read in part.







