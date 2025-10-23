CRDB International Supa Cup Launched, Burundi team join the line-up

Dodoma. The fifth edition of the CRDB International Supa Cup has officially been launched, with this year’s tournament set to feature a total of 18 teams — 12 football teams, including one from Burundi, and six netball teams.

The announcement was made by CRDB Bank’s Director of Banking Operations, Adimini Mwansasu, during the official launch ceremony of the competition.

Mwansasu said the tournament will be held over five days, with the grand finale scheduled to take place in December in Arusha Region.

He noted that apart from competing for the championship and various prizes, the tournament also aims to nurture talent and bring together employees from CRDB branches both within and outside Tanzania.

“Through this competition, our goal is to promote the health and well-being of our staff, strengthen teamwork, and boost morale at the workplace. Ultimately, all these efforts translate into improved efficiency and better service delivery for our customers,” said Mwansasu.

On his part, CRDB’s Acting Director of Human Resources, Timothy Fasha, emphasized that the tournament is not only a sporting event but also an important platform for internal communication and institutional cohesion.

“These games greatly help to foster unity among our employees. It’s a rare opportunity to bond outside the office environment, to share experiences, and to learn from colleagues. This camaraderie positively reflects in how we serve our clients,” he explained.

One of the participants, Sela Benson from the Namanga Branch, expressed excitement about the inclusion of international teams, saying it has brought a fresh dynamic to the competition.

“It’s exciting to play against colleagues from other countries. We’re learning about different cultures while enjoying friendly competition.

Beyond the games, we’re building lasting friendships and a sense of togetherness that goes beyond the workplace,” said Benson.

Benson added that the CRDB International Supa Cup has become a key part of the bank’s internal culture, offering staff a moment to unwind, reconnect, and compete in the spirit of unity and wellness.