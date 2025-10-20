Simba SC, Singida close in on CAF Group Stage qualification

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Simba SC and Singida Black Stars took major steps toward the group stages of their respective CAF club competitions after posting impressive results in the first-leg matches played yesterday.

In the CAF Champions League, Simba registered a commanding 3–0 victory over Nsingizini Hotspurs of Eswatini, while Singida Black Stars held Flambeau du Centre of Burundi to a 1–1 draw in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The results put both Tanzanian clubs in strong positions ahead of their decisive return legs next week.

Simba’s victory in Eswatini came in what was the debut match for their new head coach, Dimitar Pantev, who replaced Fadlu Davids earlier this month after the South African tactician joined Raja Club Athletic. Despite being away from home, Simba dominated possession and created several scoring opportunities.

Their persistence finally paid off in the dying minutes of the first half when defender Wilson Nangu rose highest to head home from a Neo Maema corner, giving the Tanzanian champions a deserved lead.

In the second half, Simba continued to press forward, and their efforts were rewarded again in the 83rd minute, when Kibu Dennis doubled the lead after a clever pass from Jonathan Sowah.

Dennis later struck again in the 89th minute, finishing off a neat assist from Moris Abraham.

The result means Simba only need a draw in the return leg, which will be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on October 26, to secure qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.

Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup, Singida Black Stars earned a crucial away draw in Bujumbura, Burundi. After a balanced opening half, the match came to life in the second period when Clatous Chama broke the deadlock for Singida in the 60th minute, finishing a well-worked team move to put the visitors ahead.

However, their lead lasted only two minutes as Edson Munaba equalized for Flambeau du Centre, ensuring the home side remained in contention. Despite late pressure from the Burundian club, Singida’s defense held firm to secure the valuable away result.