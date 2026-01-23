Coast Region to host National Athletics Championships

Dar es Salaam. Athletics Tanzania (AT) has named the Coastal Region (Pwani) as the host of this year’s National Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place from May 29 to 31 in Kibaha District.

The three-day championships will bring together athletes from all regions of Tanzania to compete in various track and field disciplines.

Organisers say the event will not only showcase the country’s top athletic talent but also contribute to the development of grassroots athletics in the host region.

AT President Rogath John Stephen said the federation’s Executive Committee selected the Coastal Region after evaluating its growing potential and leadership in athletics administration.

He noted that the decision reflects AT’s confidence in the region’s ability to organise a successful national event.

“The federation has great confidence in the athletics leadership of the Coastal Region. Working closely with the regional sports committee and other stakeholders, we believe this year’s national championships will be staged successfully and to the required standards,” said Stephen.

This will be the second time the Coastal Region has been entrusted with hosting the National Athletics Championships. The region last hosted the event in 2015, also in Kibaha.

Officials say the return of the championships underscores the progress made over the past decade in sports organisation and infrastructure within the region.

Speaking on preparations, Coastal Region Athletics Secretary Elias Hotay said planning is already underway, beginning with early consultations involving regional government leaders and key stakeholders to ensure smooth organisation.

“We have started early preparations as the host region, working closely with senior government leaders and stakeholders. Our goal is to revive the success of ten years ago, when the Coastal Region hosted the championships and delivered an event of high quality,” said Hotay.

He confirmed that the championships are expected to be held at the Filbert Bayi Grounds in Kibaha, a venue closely associated with athletics development in Tanzania. More than 300 athletes from across the country are anticipated to participate, making the championships one of the major national sporting events of the year.

Beyond hosting responsibilities, Hotay said the region is also prioritising the preparation of a competitive team. Plans include organising regional trials to select athletes capable of challenging for top honours. “As hosts, we are preparing our regional team seriously.

We are conducting selection trials to build a competitive squad that can perform well and aim for championship success, not just participation,” he added.