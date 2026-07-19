CRDB Bank to nurture Ndondo Cup talent through Imbeju Football Academy

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank has announced plans to establish a special football academy aimed at identifying, nurturing and developing talented players discovered through the Imbeju Ndondo Cup, as part of its strategy to help young footballers progress to competitive football both locally and internationally.

The announcement was made by CRDB Bank Foundation managing director, Tully Esther Mwambapa, after the opening match of the 13th edition of the Imbeju Ndondo Cup at KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam, where Madenge FC edged Mzimuni FC 1-0.

Tully said the bank was encouraged by the impressive turnout of fans and the high standard of football displayed during the opening fixture.

She said the bank's Sh400 million investment in the tournament is intended to create opportunities for talented young players who often struggle to attract the attention of top clubs.

"I was impressed by the huge crowd that filled KMC Stadium, but even more by the quality shown by the players in the opening match," said Tully.

"I will engage CRDB Bank’s CRDB Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela, on establishing the Imbeju Football Academy, or the CRDB Foundation Academy, to further develop these players and help them reach the highest level of the game," she added.

She said CRDB Bank Foundation is using sport as a platform to empower young people economically and create employment opportunities.

"Sport is both a source of employment and good health. At CRDB Bank Foundation, our vision is to inspire innovation and empower young people to become self-reliant. We want to see these players featuring in top leagues in Tanzania and abroad," she said.

Madenge, coached by Idd Moshi, secured victory through Fadhil Nado's 39th-minute strike, while Ardason Chawaka was named the player of the match.

Mzimuni, coached by former Yanga player Athumani Idd 'Chuji', struggled to match the pace of their opponents despite fielding new Yanga midfielder Juma Issa Abushiri, who recently joined the side from Fountain Gate FC.

The opening match attracted several Mainland Premier League and other league players, including former Yanga star Mkoko Tonombe. Botswana National Sports Commission chief executive officer Olebile Sikwane also attended the launch of the tournament.

In addition to the Sh400 million invested in organising and running the competition, CRDB has allocated more than Sh100 million for prize money.