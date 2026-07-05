CRDB Bank sends three winners to Canada for World Cup

Dar es Salaam. Rukwa Regional Commissioner Makongoro Nyerere is set to depart for Canada on Tuesday to watch the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches after emerging among the winners of CRDB Bank's Fainali Ndo Mpango na TemboCard promotional campaign.

Makongoro secured the opportunity through the campaign, which rewards customers who use CRDB TemboCard Visa cards for digital transactions. He is among three winners travelling to Canada, alongside Habiba Filikunjombe and Lenah Gacheri Munyua.

The winners received their travel tickets during a handover ceremony officiated by CRDB Bank's Acting Head of Card Business, Omari Nkulo.

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Speaking at the event, CRDB Bank Senior Cards Manager Karington Chahe said the winners qualified after making payments using TemboCard Visa Debit, Prepaid or Credit cards. Every eligible transaction automatically entered customers into the promotional draw.

He said the campaign is designed to reward customers who embrace digital banking while promoting cashless payments across the country.

According to Chahe, a total of 10 winners will travel abroad to experience the FIFA World Cup live. Three winners, including Nyerere, will watch matches in Canada, while another four will travel to the United States later as part of the same campaign.

He said the remaining winners will depart according to the bank's travel schedule, enabling all beneficiaries to enjoy the unique experience of watching the world's biggest football tournament in person.

Apart from the international travel packages, the campaign has also rewarded other customers with attractive prizes. Chahe said 10 customers have won 85-inch Hisense television sets, digital decoders and subscription packages that will allow them to watch every remaining match of the FIFA World Cup from home.

The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will conclude on July 19. Chahe said the campaign reflects CRDB Bank's continued commitment to rewarding customer loyalty while encouraging greater use of secure digital payment platforms.

He noted that financial services are increasingly shifting towards digital solutions, making it important for Tanzanians to embrace electronic payment systems for convenience, efficiency and security.