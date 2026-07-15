Dar City lead as LRB intensifies Basketball Dar es Salaam league title

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Dar City face mounting pressure at the top of the Basketball Dar es Salaam League (BDL) as Stein Warriors and Pazi continue to close the gap in what is shaping up to be an exciting three-way title race.

Dar City lead the standings with 18 points from nine matches, while Stein Warriors and Pazi are tied on 17 points after playing the same number of games.

The defending champions have also dominated statistically, scoring 763 points while conceding only 412, giving them the league’s best offensive and defensive record. Stein Warriors have scored 693 points and conceded 445, while Pazi have registered 625 points and allowed 504.

The battle for top spot comes at a time when players have an added incentive to win following sports betting firm betPawa’s renewal of its sponsorship of the league through the popular Locker Room Bonus (LRB) program.

The renewed partnership will see basketball players competing in the 2026 BDL season share an estimated Sh588.9 million, with every victory bringing an instant financial reward.

Under the program, each player in a winning team receives Sh88,750, while members of the technical bench also earn bonuses after every league victory.

A total of 12 players and four technical officials, including two coaches, from every winning team qualify for the payments, making every match more rewarding and increasing the competition for league honours.

Speaking during the sponsorship signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam, betPawa Regional Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa, Bwalya Noah, said the company remains committed to investing directly in players.

“At betPawa, we believe success on the court should create value for the people who make it happen.

That belief gave birth to the LRB. When a team wins, the players and technical staff who earned that victory should receive an immediate reward,” she said.

Noah said the initiative recognises players’ efforts, rewards excellence and ensures outstanding performances translate into tangible financial benefits.

She added that the program has become one of Africa’s leading sports development initiatives, benefiting thousands of athletes in Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and Cameroon, while hundreds of Tanzanian basketball players have also earned bonuses.

Basketball Dar es Salaam League president Shendu Hamis welcomed the renewed sponsorship, saying it has significantly improved the league’s competitiveness.

“This partnership continues to bring real value to our league. It motivates players to perform at their best because every victory now carries an immediate financial reward,” said Hamis.

He noted that the Locker Room Bonus has changed the mindset of clubs and players, encouraging professionalism while raising the overall standard of competition.