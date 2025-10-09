Dar City shift focus to BAL after securing 2025 BDL title

Dar es Salaam. Fresh from winning the 2025 Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball League (BDL) title, Dar City Basketball Club have now turned their attention to the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers, scheduled to take place from October 15 to 19 at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) courts in Dar es Salaam.

Head coach Mohamed Mbwana said the team has no time to relax as preparations intensify for the continental competition, which will bring together national champions from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi. He noted that their main objective is to perform at their best and secure qualification to the next stage of the tournament.

“You can see how busy we are. Within a few weeks, we will be in another tough competition. We need to stay focused as we face champions from other countries,” said Mbwana.

The coach took a moment to commend his players for their remarkable performance in the BDL, describing the title as a product of hard work, consistency, and unity. Despite being a relatively new team—having joined the top-flight league in 2023—Dar City have already made a name for themselves.

In their debut BDL season in 2023, they won the championship, narrowly missed out the following year, and reclaimed the crown this season—an impressive record for a team with just three seasons in the league.

Mbwana attributed the team’s success to strong discipline, commitment, and strategic investment in quality players. “Our secret has always been dedication and professionalism. We brought in talented, committed players who have blended well with our local stars,” he said.

Among the standout signings this season were Clinton Best and Sharon Ikedigwe from Nigeria, Jamel Marbuary from the United States, and Victor Mwoka from Kenya.

They were joined by towering center Hasheem Thabeet, the former NBA player who featured for the Oklahoma City Thunder, alongside local talents such as Amin Mkosa, Fotius Ngaiza, Ally Abdallah, Erick John, and Hajee Mbengu.

Dar City sealed the 2025 BDL title with a commanding 3–0 victory over JKT in the best-of-five finals series, winning by scores of 75–46, 71–64, and 76–62. The league featured 32 teams—16 men’s and 16 women’s sides—in a single-round format.

Throughout the campaign, Dar City remained undefeated, finishing top of the table with 30 points. They went on to beat Srelio 2–0 in the quarterfinals and overcame Stein Warriors 2–1 in the semifinals.

The just-concluded BDL season was one of the most competitive in recent years, with teams closely contesting every point. The top finishers included Dar City (30 points), Pazi (27), JKT (26), Stein Warriors (26), ABC (24), and Savio (24).